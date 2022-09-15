Read full article on original website
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
cityofmentor.com
New Outdoor Exercise Stations at Civic Center Park
Park goers may have noticed the new outdoor exercise stations that have been placed near the pickleball courts at Mentor Civic Center Park. The machines, which utilize the user bodyweight, offer a full-circuit workout with space for up to 20 people at any given time. The apparatus was installed to...
Lakefront home offers great view of downtown for $3.1M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in more than 25 years, one of the most stunning properties in the Edgewater neighborhood is on the market. “Built in the early 1900s, this exquisite lakefront mansion offers breathtaking views of the Downtown Cleveland skyline,” says Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall, who has it listed at $3.1 million.
Parma’s Donna Smallwood Senior Center offers living communities tour
PARMA, Ohio -- When it comes to senior living, everyone agrees that aging in their own home is the goal. However, there often comes a time when that’s no longer an option due to failing health. That’s why the Donna Smallwood Senior Center has announced an inaugural effort to...
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
City of Cleveland seeking proposals to make Highland Park Golf Course 'tournament ready'
HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio — The City of Cleveland is hoping to revitalize Highland Park Golf Course. On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a vendor to lease, revitalize, and manage operations of the historic course located at 3550 Green Road. Having first...
‘A big dill’: Cleveland Pickle Fest today
The Cleveland Pickle Fest kicks off Saturday at Mall B over top of the entrance to the Cleveland Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.
Cleveland Scene
The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
There's a whole lot to look forward to later this year and a bit beyond in the Greater Cleveland restaurant scene. Scene dining editor Doug Trattner has all the details on what's opening, expanding and arriving to make this year even tastier than it's already been. Here's what's on tap.
Richmond Heights council approves Meijer plans, looks forward to completion of Flexjet headquarters
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council’s meeting Tuesday (Sept. 13) included much talk of buildings to come, including the planned new Meijer store at Belle Oaks Marketplace and the space-age Flexjet headquarters now under construction off Curtiss Wright Parkway at the Cuyahoga County Airport. As expected, council gave approval,...
cleveland19.com
Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Fire Department (LFD) said an apartment fire on Saturday morning sent several people to the hospital and displaced others. Firefighters were called out around 8:50 a.m. to the 1400 block of Warren Road, according to LFD Assistant Chief Darren Collins. Collins said fire crews...
Highly invasive spotted lanternfly found in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Lakeside Avenue just east of Downtown Cleveland is home to an invader. Near East 26th, the area is mostly busy with train traffic rumbling by, but the railroad corridor has trees that attracted spotted lanternflies. The wayward bugs are highly invasive. "They're excellent hitchhikers, for sure," Dan...
Check them out! Lake County wildlife center caring for new bobcat kittens
The bobcats, a male and a female, were taken to the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland.
cityofmentor.com
Panhandling in the City of Mentor
The City of Mentor has recently received a number of inquiries from concerned residents regarding the welfare – as well as the legitimacy – of panhandlers in our community. We wanted to take the opportunity to address the topic and as well as answer some questions. Panhandling is...
Rare pink salmon caught by Cleveland Metroparks crew in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — So here's something you don't see every day in Northeast Ohio. And we really mean it. Our friends at Cleveland Metroparks reports that during a recent fish sampling (or electrofishing) project in Rocky River, they caught a male pink salmon. We consulted our photojournalist/outdoors expert...
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
Dave's Hot Chicken to Land on Eastside with New Harvard Park Store
When it opens, it will join locations in Lakewood, Fairview Park and (soon) Ohio City
Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 2,555 Days in Ohio Shelters: 'The Perfect House Guest'
Flip is still searching for a forever home. The 7-year-old rescue dog has spent over 2,555 days in a shelter waiting to be adopted. Lake Humane Society — the rescue caring for the pup — shared a Facebook post about the patient pooch on Sept. 8. "He has...
cleveland19.com
Mystery Caller poses as North Olmsted City Official to cancel Burlesque Drag show
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Someone took the law into their own hands to get a live drag show shutdown, posing as a city official and convinced a business owner he had to cancel the event. “I just wanted to bring a little love and tolerance and acceptance to our community”...
Local low-cost vet clinic reopens after temporary closure
This is because the clinic provides low- to no-cost vet services.
Firefighters battle blaze at Kirtland House Condos in Lakewood
Lakewood firefighters responded to the Kirtland House Condos in the 1400 block of Warren Road Saturday morning for fire.
