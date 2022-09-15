ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

cityofmentor.com

New Outdoor Exercise Stations at Civic Center Park

Park goers may have noticed the new outdoor exercise stations that have been placed near the pickleball courts at Mentor Civic Center Park. The machines, which utilize the user bodyweight, offer a full-circuit workout with space for up to 20 people at any given time. The apparatus was installed to...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Fire Department (LFD) said an apartment fire on Saturday morning sent several people to the hospital and displaced others. Firefighters were called out around 8:50 a.m. to the 1400 block of Warren Road, according to LFD Assistant Chief Darren Collins. Collins said fire crews...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

Highly invasive spotted lanternfly found in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Lakeside Avenue just east of Downtown Cleveland is home to an invader. Near East 26th, the area is mostly busy with train traffic rumbling by, but the railroad corridor has trees that attracted spotted lanternflies. The wayward bugs are highly invasive. "They're excellent hitchhikers, for sure," Dan...
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

Panhandling in the City of Mentor

The City of Mentor has recently received a number of inquiries from concerned residents regarding the welfare – as well as the legitimacy – of panhandlers in our community. We wanted to take the opportunity to address the topic and as well as answer some questions. Panhandling is...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter

On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
AVON LAKE, OH

