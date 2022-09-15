Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Tips on transferring mums from flower pot to your garden
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite our warm weekend, it's time to think about fall!. Mums are blooming more and more each day at Darby Creek Nursery. Chrysanthemums, known for their wonderful range of autumn colors, transfer well from pot to garden. When choosing where to plant, remember mums require...
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
George’s Family Restaurant has new owners: ‘We just want to preserve the All-American diner that it is’
A family restaurant dating back to 1994 has a new set of owners. Steve Socrates and his girlfriend, Samantha McFarland, are the new owners of George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Socrates told Dayton.com he is from the Dayton area and was looking for...
Family evacuates blazing house fire in Springboro
The fire took place just before 2:30 a.m. in a two-story residence on Woodcliff Boulevard.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
Record-Herald
Fayette SWCD honors Hughes family
Randy and Monique Hughes have made it a mission to put conservation practices in place on their farm. The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District honored the family at its 75th annual meeting with the “Cooperator of the Year” award. Practices like wetland creation, grazing management, heavy use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
VIDEO: Law enforcement line street as body of fallen Richmond officer arrives at coroner’s office
DAYTON — Dozens of police cruisers lined both sides of West Third Street in Dayton early Monday morning as the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Burton, who shot was in the line of duty five weeks ago,...
putinbaydaily.com
Put-in-Bay Police to Enforce New Golf Cart Parking Law
Put-in-Bay Police, in a Facebook announcement on Friday evening, 16 September 2022, stated, “No cars, truck, or golf carts larger than 4-passenger are allowed at. any time” in the angled parking on Delaware Avenue from Catawba to Loraine. “Parking for larger golf carts is still available on Delaware from Loraine to Hartford, as well as on Bayview, Hartford, and Catawba.”
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614
Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Things To Do In Hocking Hills
It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Hocking Hills around here. Columbus has some truly incredible parks and pieces of nature, but within a short drive, you can be transported to a wild wonderland. The area that makes up Hocking Hills State Park was first protected back...
Record-Herald
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested at Chillicothe Mcdonalds After Waving Gun in Drive Thru
Chillicothe – A man was arrested and charged with Aggravated menacing after a road rage incident ended in the local fast food establishment. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 17, 2022, Police responded to 1067 N. Bridge St. (McDonalds) in reference to a. disturbance in the drive-thru.
Record-Herald
‘Orianthi’ new Scarecrow headliner
One day before the Scarecrow Festival began and about 48 hours before the rock band was scheduled to perform as Saturday night’s headliner, “Hinder” representatives informed the festival committee that the band would not be in attendance “due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.” On extremely short notice, the committee was able to secure a new Saturday night headliner: “Orianthi” — a platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist.
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
peakofohio.com
Chiefs, Hillclimbers roll; Raiders fall at home – Local HS Football Week 5 results
Tavien St. Clair went 19-21 for 278 and 5 total touchdowns (4 passing and 1 rushing). Indian Lake ended their two week scoring drought. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. Urbana totaled 442 yards of offense. The Hillclimbers have surpassed their win total from 2021. Mechanicsburg’s 20-game...
Record-Herald
Blue Lion golf wins match with East Clinton
The Washington Blue Lion golf team played former South Central Ohio League opponent East Clinton Thursday, Sept. 15. Washington won the match with a team score of 179 to 203 for the Astros. Washington’s Garrett Wahl was medalist with a 39. Also for the Blue Lions, Luke Crabtree had...
Comments / 0