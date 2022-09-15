ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roadtirement.com

Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill

East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
South Charleston, OH
Business
City
South Charleston, OH
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Tate Township, OH
Local
Ohio Business
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Record-Herald

Fayette SWCD honors Hughes family

Randy and Monique Hughes have made it a mission to put conservation practices in place on their farm. The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District honored the family at its 75th annual meeting with the “Cooperator of the Year” award. Practices like wetland creation, grazing management, heavy use...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Petals#Deer Creek#Cut Flowers#Gardening#The Tate Flower Farm
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
putinbaydaily.com

Put-in-Bay Police to Enforce New Golf Cart Parking Law

Put-in-Bay Police, in a Facebook announcement on Friday evening, 16 September 2022, stated, “No cars, truck, or golf carts larger than 4-passenger are allowed at. any time” in the angled parking on Delaware Avenue from Catawba to Loraine. “Parking for larger golf carts is still available on Delaware from Loraine to Hartford, as well as on Bayview, Hartford, and Catawba.”
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614

Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Things To Do In Hocking Hills

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Hocking Hills around here. Columbus has some truly incredible parks and pieces of nature, but within a short drive, you can be transported to a wild wonderland. The area that makes up Hocking Hills State Park was first protected back...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested at Chillicothe Mcdonalds After Waving Gun in Drive Thru

Chillicothe – A man was arrested and charged with Aggravated menacing after a road rage incident ended in the local fast food establishment. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 17, 2022, Police responded to 1067 N. Bridge St. (McDonalds) in reference to a. disturbance in the drive-thru.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Record-Herald

‘Orianthi’ new Scarecrow headliner

One day before the Scarecrow Festival began and about 48 hours before the rock band was scheduled to perform as Saturday night’s headliner, “Hinder” representatives informed the festival committee that the band would not be in attendance “due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.” On extremely short notice, the committee was able to secure a new Saturday night headliner: “Orianthi” — a platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Blue Lion golf wins match with East Clinton

The Washington Blue Lion golf team played former South Central Ohio League opponent East Clinton Thursday, Sept. 15. Washington won the match with a team score of 179 to 203 for the Astros. Washington’s Garrett Wahl was medalist with a 39. Also for the Blue Lions, Luke Crabtree had...
SABINA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy