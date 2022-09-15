Read full article on original website
mykdkd.com
Henry & Benton Co – CHNA Community Town Hall, October 13th, 2022
Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare, in partnership with Compass Health Network and Henry County Health Center, are working on preparing a 2022 Henry and Benton County MO Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The goal of this assessment update is to understand progress in addressing community health needs cited in the 2019...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (9/16)
September 12, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 13, 2022. Calls for service: Contacted in regards to stolen vehicle/ Information taken, Runaway juvenile in the 400 block of NE 311 Rd./ Report taken, Contacted in regards to prior report/ Information given, Contacted in regards to fraud/ Report taken, Assist in the 400 block of SE 611 Rd./ HBO, Check well being in the 1100 block of NE 1000 Rd./ HBO, Stealing in the 1000 block of NE OO Hwy/ Report taken, Trespassing in the 500 block of NE V Hwy/ HBO.
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man
CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
KMBC.com
Cass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five weeks after KMBC 9 Investigatesfirst reported about a property with multiple complaints about dogs, debris, and trash near a popular state trail, Cass County officials started working on visible solution Thursday. Workers cleared much of the debris and trash from the public right-of-way along...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN ATV ACCIDENT
A 40-year-old Holden woman was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday, September 17. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as an ATV driven by Kevin Smith was traveling up a hill and had a mechanical malfunction, causing the vehicle to fall down the hill and eject both Smith and his passenger, Jennifer Pemberton.
Sedalia Park Board Votes to Keep Pool Rates The Same
The Sedalia Park Board made a decision concerning special consideration for the Sedalia Bandits Swim Team using the Heckart Community Pool at a board meeting Thursday night. And that decision was to stay with the current rates charged for pool usage. And that rate for the Bandits, by the way, is 75 percent subsidized.
4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri
Four people were shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri, near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway. The victims may have been riding motorcycles.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY — A Pilot Grove man was seriously injured after a crash in Cooper County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on 135 at Mount Vernon around 6:18 p.m. The crash occurred when Ryan Houltzhouser, 29, was driving a...
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
KCTV 5
Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
mykdkd.com
Important Reminder for Clinton School District Parents
Parents, if you are not receiving text messages from the district, please make sure that you follow the very important steps below. 1). Provide your child’s school with the cell number where you wish to receive text messages. 2). After updating your cell phone number with the school office,...
KMBC.com
Death investigation underway after body found along roadway in unincorporated Jackson County
BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — Detectives with the Jackson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office have launched a death investigation after a body was found near a busy intersection Thursday. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted a man's body was found near the shoulder of the road at Truman Road and Stark...
Two Injured in Henry County Rear-end Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Zachery R. Williams of Deepwater was on Missouri 7 at SE 170 Road around 8 p.m. when it struck the rear of a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 39-year-old Anthony E. Austin of Clinton.
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
WANTED: Search for Camden Co. carjacker underway
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A manhunt for Stephen Gene Wachholtz, 43, of Sunrise Beach is underway after he allegedly carjacked someone in the Richland area of Camden County Thursday, Sept. 16.
mykdkd.com
Dialysis Clinic, Inc., To Host Clinton Clinic Reopening
Dialysis Clinic, Inc., (DCI) will host a reopening to highlight renovations to DCI Clinton on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 2:30 p.m. The facility will be open for tours, and guests will meet the patient care team while learning about care provided. Local DCI staff and corporate representatives will attend, and light refreshments will be served.
KMZU
Two occupants report serious injuries after
BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
KMBC.com
Warrensburg lawmaker pushes for sports betting bill during Missouri special session
As the Missouri state legislature gathers for a special session on tax reform, one lawmaker is trying his luck, hoping to get a sports betting bill on the books. KMBC 9 spoke with State Representative Dan Houx about why he says now is the time for Missouri to get in the game.
KMBC.com
Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
