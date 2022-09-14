ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington ranked 17th most diverse state in the nation

(The Center Square) – Washington is the 17th most diverse state in the country, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website compiled a list of the most and least diverse states in America. “In order to determine where idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level –...
WASHINGTON STATE
Potential railway worker strike could impact marine trade in Puget Sound

(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide strike by more than 100,000 freight railroad workers could impact domestic and international trade in Puget Sound. The Northwest Seaport Alliance manages the marine cargo operations of the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma. Melanie Stambaugh, the director of communications at NWSA, told The Center Square in an email that they are “certainly tracking the rail issue and potential impacts closely” regarding a possible railway strike.
TACOMA, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed

Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
SKYKOMISH, WA
Razor clam digs postponed due to spike in marine toxins

The recreational razor clam season — originally scheduled to begin Thursday on coastal beaches — is postponed until further notice, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid levels are trending upward or, on most...
WASHINGTON STATE
Forest officials on watch after last night's lightning storms

Forest officials are hopeful that lightning storms that moved through much of North Central Washington Tuesday night will not ignite new forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning was accompanied by rain in most places. The Northwest Coordination Center said there were 2,247 lightning strikes in the state,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Eastmont uses big plays to win big over Wenatchee in Bridge of Sportsmanship

The Bridge of Sportsmanship trophy will remain in the halls of Eastmont High School after the Wildcats dispatched Wenatchee 56-24 Friday night at Wildcat Stadium. It was close early. Following Eastmont's opening touchdown of the game on a 62-yard run by Colby King, the Panthers hit a 31-yard field goal to make it 7-3. But it was all Eastmont from there as the Wildcats scored on plays of 42, 73, 47, 65, 51, 13, and 35-yards to win its 6th straight Bridge of Sportsmanship game.
WENATCHEE, WA

