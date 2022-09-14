The Bridge of Sportsmanship trophy will remain in the halls of Eastmont High School after the Wildcats dispatched Wenatchee 56-24 Friday night at Wildcat Stadium. It was close early. Following Eastmont's opening touchdown of the game on a 62-yard run by Colby King, the Panthers hit a 31-yard field goal to make it 7-3. But it was all Eastmont from there as the Wildcats scored on plays of 42, 73, 47, 65, 51, 13, and 35-yards to win its 6th straight Bridge of Sportsmanship game.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO