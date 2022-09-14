Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Both parties sound off on public safety, drug laws, taxes for next Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than two months away, State Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, discussed their respective party’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session on TVW’s “Inside Olympia” on Thursday night. Reforming the state’s...
ncwlife.com
Washington ranked 17th most diverse state in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington is the 17th most diverse state in the country, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website compiled a list of the most and least diverse states in America. “In order to determine where idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level –...
ncwlife.com
Potential railway worker strike could impact marine trade in Puget Sound
(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide strike by more than 100,000 freight railroad workers could impact domestic and international trade in Puget Sound. The Northwest Seaport Alliance manages the marine cargo operations of the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma. Melanie Stambaugh, the director of communications at NWSA, told The Center Square in an email that they are “certainly tracking the rail issue and potential impacts closely” regarding a possible railway strike.
ncwlife.com
$271M failed audit not mentioned at Washington family department oversight meeting
(The Center Square) – Allison Krutsinger provided a high-level overview of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ legislative agenda for next year, but skipped any mention of one of the 20 items listed on the agency’s requested legislation and decision packages: CCDF Audit Response.
ncwlife.com
North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed
Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
ncwlife.com
Razor clam digs postponed due to spike in marine toxins
The recreational razor clam season — originally scheduled to begin Thursday on coastal beaches — is postponed until further notice, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid levels are trending upward or, on most...
ncwlife.com
Forest officials on watch after last night's lightning storms
Forest officials are hopeful that lightning storms that moved through much of North Central Washington Tuesday night will not ignite new forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning was accompanied by rain in most places. The Northwest Coordination Center said there were 2,247 lightning strikes in the state,...
ncwlife.com
Eastmont uses big plays to win big over Wenatchee in Bridge of Sportsmanship
The Bridge of Sportsmanship trophy will remain in the halls of Eastmont High School after the Wildcats dispatched Wenatchee 56-24 Friday night at Wildcat Stadium. It was close early. Following Eastmont's opening touchdown of the game on a 62-yard run by Colby King, the Panthers hit a 31-yard field goal to make it 7-3. But it was all Eastmont from there as the Wildcats scored on plays of 42, 73, 47, 65, 51, 13, and 35-yards to win its 6th straight Bridge of Sportsmanship game.
