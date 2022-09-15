ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Man dies after Scranton apartment fire

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGFhC_0hwwzJKK00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday .

According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases.

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house.

The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. The fire was contained to a single unit, no other residents were affected.

The coroner is ruling McGoff’s death as accidental and is being investigated by Scranton Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

3 firefighters injured battling 2-alarm house fire in Nazareth

NAZARETH, Pa. (CBS) -- Three firefighters were hurt battling a two-alarm blaze Sunday night in Northampton County. The house fire is located on Hemlock Lane in Nazareth. CBS3 has been told the firefighters' injuries are not serious and they should recover. It took about an hour to get the blaze under control.No other injuries were reported.
NAZARETH, PA
WBRE

Hunlock Creek man killed in Warren County head-on collision

Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police Warren reported on Sept. 17 that the accident happened on State Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. According to police, a driver in a […]
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
skooknews.com

Truck Gets Hung Up on Wall After Taking Turn Too Early in Lavelle

A man walked away uninjured after a crash in Lavelle late Saturday. Around 9:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Main Street and Barry Street in Lavelle for a motor vehicle accident. According to Butler Township Police, an elderly male attempted to make a right hand turn onto...
LAVELLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
Scranton, PA
Accidents
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested for multiple thefts in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed multiple thefts in stores across Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. officers got a call from Wegmans that a woman was in the store hiding items she did not pay for in her purse. Once […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
SHEFFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
BERWICK, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Graphic video shows boy, 13, injured in crash near Dieruff High School

A 13-year-old boy walking near Dieruff High School was hit by a car and injured Thursday. The crash comes after two deadly crashes along Irving Street. A Sept. 6 crash involved 25-year-old Angela Yowakim, a district employee who was killed as she walked to the school, and the second on Wednesday, where a woman and her unborn child died following a two-vehicle crash at American Parkway and North Irving Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Scranton Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
Newswatch 16

Scranton school evacuated after small fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Scranton were forced out of an elementary school Friday after reports of a fire. Children at Robert Morris Elementary along Boulevard Avenue had to leave after an electrical outlet sparked, causing a small fire. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. Students were...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Woman, unborn child die after 2-vehicle crash in Allentown, coroner says

A 35-year-old Allentown woman and her unborn child have died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Sara M. Baskerville, who was a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a news release. An autopsy was done Friday and Baskerville died from blunt force injuries received in the crash, Buglio said. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Fire Crews Responding to Working House Fire in Tamaqua

Firefighters are responding to a working house fire in Tamaqua early Friday. Just before 4:30am, emergency personnel were called to 31 Swatara Street in the borough for a possible house fire. As the first chief arrived on scene, he confirming a working house fire with a fire in the attic.
TAMAQUA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Man who fired at police headed to prison

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly used young daughter as shield

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man allegedly used his two-year-old daughter as a shield after police were called to a home for a disturbance. Mark James Hughes, 34, has a history of violence against his mother, who lives in the 300 block of W. 11th Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar. Despite having a Protection from Abuse against him, Hughes has shown up at his mother’s house multiple times and caused a disturbance, Edgar said. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Suicide awareness in Luzerne County

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — An event in Luzerne County brought awareness to suicide and ways to prevent it. Nearby business 'Buy Under the Sun' hosted the event at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. There were vendors, raffles, and games plus community resources available for those who might be...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County

Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Major recognition for local police department

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy