Man dies after Scranton apartment fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday .

According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases.

McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house.

The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. The fire was contained to a single unit, no other residents were affected.

The coroner is ruling McGoff’s death as accidental and is being investigated by Scranton Fire Department.

