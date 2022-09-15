Read full article on original website
Related
‘We’re the Space Force from on high’: The newest U.S. military branch gets its official song
“Semper Supra,” was unveiled during the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference Monday.
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump’s Georgia allies handled voting equipment for hours
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …
Bay Area orgs mobilize to aid hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Bay Area groups are already mobilizing to try to help the island territory, including the San Jose nonprofit, “The Puerto Rican Civic Club.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department’s bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, in a blow to the U.S. administration’s tougher enforcement of antitrust issues.
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
Comments / 1