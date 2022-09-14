ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color

FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Has a White Spirit Bear

Once again I'm writing a bear story for your reading pleasure. It's not a story about thousands of black bears in the Upper Peninsula. This is a story about a white spirit bear. It's apparently a genetically rare black bear with white fur. And that's why experts call it a "Spirit Bear."
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

“Cherrishing” Northern Michigan

Sara Harding takes the lead on climate, community, and charitable giving with Cherry Republic. Sara Harding is perhaps best known in NoMi for her role as the studio director of Yen Yoga & Fitness (which is now in their new digs at the Delamar Traverse City), but she’s also a curator and founder of TEDx Traverse City and a board member for Traverse Connect, TART Trails, and the Munson Medical Center Community Council.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
News Break
Politics
Morning Sun

Creek in Isabella gets new non-offensive name

A creek running into the Chippewa River south of Lake Isabella has a new name, along with 22 other geographical features in the state. They’re among 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other features getting new names nationwide to remove a term considered racist. In making the changes, the U.S....
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
ALLENDALE, MI
