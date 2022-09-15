ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties

Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
SkySports

Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick

Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
SkySports

Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea

New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
SkySports

Youri Tielemans admits life is tough at Premier League bottom club Leicester but does not regret staying at the club

Youri Tielemans has admitted that life is "tough" at Leicester right now, with the club bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have only picked up one point from their opening seven top-flight matches, having lost six matches in a row. Recent 5-2 and 6-2 defeats away at Brighton and Tottenham respectively have increased the pressure on under-fire manager Brendan Rodgers.
