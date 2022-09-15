Read full article on original website
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
Man Utd ready to make move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are ready to make a January move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who was linked with Newcastle over the summer, and is also being tracked by Bayern Munich. Barcelona are plotting a rare raid on Real Madrid...
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Neal Maupay off the mark as Frank Lampard's side win first Premier League game of the season
Frank Lampard says it was a "big deal" for Everton to beat West Ham 1-0 to secure their first Premier League win of the season. Neal Maupay opened his Everton account with a half-volley from just inside the area in front of the Gwladys Street End (53) to the delight of the home crowd, who had endured a drab first half.
Motherwell 0-3 Hearts: Alan Forrest scores twice as Robbie Nielson's side go third in Premiership
Alan Forrest hit a double as Hearts followed up their European win with a 3-0 victory at Motherwell. Lawrence Shankland capitalised on a misjudgement in the home defence to put Hearts in front in the 17th minute and then set up Forrest five minutes after the break. The winger rounded off the win in stoppage-time.
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
Alex Hales: The opener is back in the England fold and just in time for the T20 World Cup
He may have struggled to stay out of trouble amid scandal and 'trust issues' but the three-year exile is finally over for England's white-ball dynamo, Alex Hales. Hales has convinced England's hierarchy that he is a risk worth taking having been called into the T20 World Cup squad as Jonny Bairstow's injury replacement.
Liverpool Women 2-1 Chelsea Women: Katie Stengel's penalties seal shock win for Reds
Two second-half penalties from Katie Stengel earned Liverpool a shock 2-1 win over title holders Chelsea on their WSL return in front of a record-breaking crowd at Prenton Park. The champions looked set for a routine evening when they were awarded the first penalty of the game inside two minutes....
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick
Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
Chelsea close to appointing Red Bull Salzburg's Christoph Freund as sporting director - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are closing on an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to take up a similar role at Stamford Bridge under new boss Graham Potter. Wolves defender Nathan Collins waited after Saturday's red card for a...
Vitality Roses: England name squads as World Cup prep continues; Chelsea Pitman returns for series vs Uganda, live on Sky
Chelsea Pitman returns to the Vitality Roses squad for England’s forthcoming series against Uganda, live on Sky Sports, while head coach Jess Thirlby has also named further squads to face Australia and for the FAST5 Netball World Series. England will play their first Tests since this summer's Commonwealth Games...
Women's Rugby World Cup: England announce 32-player squad led by captain Sarah Hunter
England Women have announced a squad of 32 for this year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. In a mix of experience and new talent, the squad includes six who were part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad, while 19 members of the group are in contention to make their maiden World Cup appearances in New Zealand.
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester boss says he'll respect decision if owners choose to make managerial change
Brendan Rodgers insists he will respect whatever decision Leicester's owners choose to make over his future after pressure on his position as manager was increased yet again with Saturday's 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham. The Foxes took an early lead in north London but individual errors and a...
Robert MacIntyre secures Italian Open title after play-off victory vs Matt Fitzpatrick in DP World Tour event
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre claimed the Italian Open title after beating England's Matt Fitzpatrick at the first play-off hole in the DP World Tour event. A monumental 10 birdies in a final round of 64 saw MacIntyre post a score of 14 under, before US Open champion Fitzpatrick birdied the 18th to force a play-off.
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from Hove as ODI series begins
Follow live over-by-over updates as England Women take on India Women at Hove for the first match of the ODI series. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Scotland vs Ukraine: Steve Clarke challenges players to impress in Nations League against opponents who ended World Cup dream
Steve Clarke is expecting improvement from Scotland when they face Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday night, three months after the same opponents ended his side's World Cup hopes. A 3-1 defeat in the play-off semi-final was followed up with a defeat to the Republic of Ireland in the...
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
Brentford 0-3 Arsenal: Fabio Vieira scores first Gunners goal as Mikel Arteta's side go top again
Brentford boss Thomas Frank described Arsenal as title contenders after Fabio Vieira's stunning goal helped the Gunners secure a 3-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium which sent them top of the Premier League. Vieira, making his first Premier League start in the absence of the injured Martin Odegaard, rifled...
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea
New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
Youri Tielemans admits life is tough at Premier League bottom club Leicester but does not regret staying at the club
Youri Tielemans has admitted that life is "tough" at Leicester right now, with the club bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have only picked up one point from their opening seven top-flight matches, having lost six matches in a row. Recent 5-2 and 6-2 defeats away at Brighton and Tottenham respectively have increased the pressure on under-fire manager Brendan Rodgers.
