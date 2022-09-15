ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Less than 50% of Americans could identify as Christian within decades

Christianity has remained at the forefront of the nation's political and social conversations for centuries — but new research shows that could be changing. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published on Tuesday found that the large numbers of people in the U.S who practice Christianity are declining. The religion's demographic has been dwindling since the 1990s, the report said, as many adults transition to an identity of atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular." In the early '90s, about 90% of people in the U.S. identified as Christians, the report said. In 2020, Christians accounted for...
Essence

Op-Ed: Ariel Is Black. Cry About It, Racists.

It is telling that even in a fantasy world, anti-Blackness is still top of mind. It is not uncommon for racists to unravel when their fantasy’s legs give out. This time’s cause is the first teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid remake starring Halle Bailey. Critics are having a difficult time receiving her—a Black woman with locs and a platinum voice—as the titular star.
Axios

Latinos rise up amid resurgence of unions

Latino workers say they are finding their voice in the resurgence of unionization across the U.S. The big picture: The pandemic and tight labor market are empowering more workers to organize for better conditions across the country and within new companies, including Starbucks and Amazon. What they’re saying: The pandemic...
Washington Examiner

Childish voters get what they deserve

Fifty years have passed since the Stanford marshmallow experiment, perhaps the most famous of all psychological tests. Small children were offered a choice between one marshmallow now or two if they could hold off for 15 minutes. (Different times were used over the course of the experiment.) The willingness to...
