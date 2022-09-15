Read full article on original website
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. senators gave 'positive' feedback on F-16s
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Tuesday that he has received "positive" feedback from two U.S. senators he met in New York on their potential support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to his government.
Strike renews fear of 'nuclear terrorism'
A Russian missile struck close to Ukraine's second-largest nuclear plant Monday.
Job applicant sends a hilarious sketch after employer demands video resume for minimum wage job
She listed many skills that make her the perfect person for the job of a salesperson, including an impeccable sense of style and owning five hangers.
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long-run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden said...
