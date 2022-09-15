ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, MI

Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale

One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel’s Annual Petting Zoo Event

One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Battle Creek Artist Gets Millions of Views for Her Wearable Art

This Battle Creek woman has gone viral as she creates custom, wearable art of your pets. Liz is an artist that lives in Battle Creek that goes by the TikTok handle thechevronrose where she has 104.6 thousand followers and 1.4 million total video likes. There are other Southwest Michigan artists on TikTok, however, The Chevron Rose has a very unique channel. This is what Liz had to say about her content,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1049 The Edge

Steinspark Biergarten, German-style Beer Garden is coming to Portage.

The first authentic German-style Beer Garden in Southwest Michigan is coming to Portage. The Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court are expected to open soon from an announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere. This news coming from the owners recently gave a small glimpse into what guests can expect when they open this Friday, September 16th:
PORTAGE, MI
1049 The Edge

In With the New! Resale Shop Replaces Former Emporium in Downtown Allegan

Downtown Allegan has been abuzz lately. Over the last several years the downtown Allegan landscape has seen lots of changes--for the better!. Residents have recently seen the opening of the new Tardy's Underground comic book shop in addition to the new Hoard of the Dragon tabletop gaming shop, which replaced the former Regent Arcade when it moved down the block. Now a new resale shop is making its home in downtown Allegan.
ALLEGAN, MI
1049 The Edge

Songs That Are About Or Mention Kalamazoo

Music is a universal language, whether you can understand the words that are being sung/rapped is a different story. The foundation of music is simply just the melody of instrument sounds coming together to form a beat. No matter where you come from in the world, you know the sound of a piano, violin, guitar, drum, and other instruments. Then words are sung/wrapped over the beat in a variety of different tones, speeds, and lengths to create what we know today as songs.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

This AI Bot Wrote A Hilarious Story About Kalamazoo

So I used this website to have it generate a story about Kalamazoo and I can't stop laughing. Enjoy (all AI-Generated text is bold & italicized):. The city of Kalamazoo continues to need donations of water, food, and other items to help those affected by flooding. There are donation bins at Riverview Park, Lippert Park, and Portage Creek. Dozens of homes were forced to be turned into play zones on Saturday, with all the children's toys and bikes donated to the shelters. There is also a bin set up at The Dow Event Center at 1155 S. Division. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If there is one word that could sum up Kalamazoo, it would be resilient.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

What’s a Fall Bike Celebration? It’s Happening in Vicksburg 9/16

Lately, there's been a push in the Kalamazoo area and beyond to normalize and accommodate traveling by bicycle. And I am here for it. I honestly can't remember the last time I rode a bicycle but I love the idea of creating space for bicycles on the streets and within our towns. It's also the premise behind Bike Friendly Kalamazoo, an organization dedicated to making Kalamazoo more accessible for those on bikes.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Battle Creek Bank Struck By Armed Robber

It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1049 The Edge

New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park

As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Jim Croce Son, A.J. Croce Bringing “Croce Plays Croce” To Kalamazoo

A.J. Croce, son of legendary Folk musician Jim Croce, will be coming to Kalamazoo for the first time to play a special show which will pay tribute to his father. The show is called Croce Plays Croce and last came to Michigan just before the pandemic in the Detroit area in early 2020. This December, he'll be coming to Miller Auditorium on the 3rd, as their website describes the show:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

