Cincinnati: The Bengals Take On The Dallas Cowboys On Sunday

AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys
A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends A Blunt Message To Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
Is it safe to say Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be on the hot seat? It certainly seems like it, at least based off what Mike McCarthy is saying this Friday morning. The Cowboys opened the 2022 season with a humiliating 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The...
Cowboys BREAKING: Cooper Rush Moves, Rookie DT John Ridgeway Cut; Bengals Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Dallas Cowboys host Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday as both teams hope to improve after Week 1 losses.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation
It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys Sign Cooper Rush Following Dak Prescott Injury
The 2022-2023 NFL regular season has not started the way that many Dallas Cowboys fans had hoped it would. During the first week of the season, the Cowboys suffered a 16-point loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the final quarter of the loss, the Cowboys lost their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a thumb injury.
La'el Collins Happy to be in Cincinnati After Spending Seven Years in Dallas: 'I Wasn’t Getting The Things I Needed'
Collins signed with the Bengals after he was released by the Cowboys in March
