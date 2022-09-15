Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Stevens Point is looking for a school to make a rain garden
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Recycling Connections is looking for a school in Stevens Point that wants to plant and grow a rain garden. With the help of Stevens Point Public Utilities, they’ll pay for and help install the garden. There is no doubt the rain garden at James...
WSAW
Two Portage County businesses compete in “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voting is now open for Wisconsin residents to vote for their favorite “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”. Two businesses in Stevens Point are eyeing the prize. Bringing forward their best products to compete in the seventh annual contest. Sunset Point Winery entered with their...
WSAW
‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The gates to ‘Kelley Castle’ in Tomahawk open one weekend a year to the public. Sunday the 18th, the last day open in 2022, drew in thousands of visitors. “Probably had two thousand visitors by noon yesterday,” said Pete Kelley, the owner and builder...
WSAW
Hello My Name Is: Lia and Saige Peterson
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve kept up with Amherst Cross Country through the past few years, you may have noticed Lia and Saige Peterson. They’ve not only achieved plenty through their high school career so far, but they’re also twins, Similar in many ways: Talent, competitiveness, and appearance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
‘Women in Aviation Day’ at Downtown Wausau Airport
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - EAA Chapter 640′s inaugural Women In Aviation Day took place on Saturday at Wausau Downtown Airport. The event aimed to get more women involved in recreational and professional aviation. Children had the chance to participate in ‘Young Eagle Flights’ by going for airplane rides, while other aviation organizations gave information about their programs.
WSAW
Culver’s, area officers team up for fundraising effort
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Area Culver’s restaurants will team up with local police departments for an annual fundraiser. Cops@Culver’s is part of the Lights of Christmas program. It uses proceeds gained through tips, donations and Culver’s providing a percentage of the sales to purchase gift cards for people officers come in contact with who are in need during the holiday season.
WSAW
1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill
TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An 8-year-old boy is dead and a 41-year-old Merrill man is in custody after a crash on Hwy 17 in the Town of Merrill Saturday night. The crash happened near Sunrise Road just before 7:30 p.m. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and...
WSAW
1 person dead in Lincoln County motorcycle crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County Saturday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a report of a crash on County Rd A in the Town of Bradley around 10:00 a.m. The crash involved four motorcycles. When crews arrived they found four people were injured. Investigators say two motorcycles were southbound and preparing to turn when two other southbound motorcycles collided with them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Make a difference for school kids in Kronenwetter
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Students at Evergreen Elementary School in Kronnenwetter are saying goodbye to a friend this semester. A beloved crossing guard is retiring out of state. Now they’re looking for someone to fill that gap. “It’s kind of sad because I’ve seen him for the past five...
WSAW
Surprise engagement at GiGi’s Playhouse
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Family and friends gathered at GiGi’s Playhouse Saturday to witness a surprise engagement. Adam Darr and Brianna Schreffler both were both diagnosed with down syndrome when they were born. “When he was born we were told of all the things he could never do,” said...
WSAW
Suspect in 1985 cold case murder appears in Wood County court
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A judge has found there is enough evidence to move forward with the case against a 60-year-old man accused of killing a man in Wisconsin Rapids in 1985. Donald Maier is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving...
WSAW
Bond set at $500,000 for suspect accused of killing boy in drunken driving crash
TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond was set at $500,000 cash for a 41-year-old Merrill man accused of causing a fatal crash while driving drunk. The crash happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 17 near Sunrise Road. John Lahti is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a...
Comments / 0