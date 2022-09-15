ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

Stevens Point is looking for a school to make a rain garden

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Recycling Connections is looking for a school in Stevens Point that wants to plant and grow a rain garden. With the help of Stevens Point Public Utilities, they’ll pay for and help install the garden. There is no doubt the rain garden at James...
WSAW

‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The gates to ‘Kelley Castle’ in Tomahawk open one weekend a year to the public. Sunday the 18th, the last day open in 2022, drew in thousands of visitors. “Probably had two thousand visitors by noon yesterday,” said Pete Kelley, the owner and builder...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WSAW

Hello My Name Is: Lia and Saige Peterson

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve kept up with Amherst Cross Country through the past few years, you may have noticed Lia and Saige Peterson. They’ve not only achieved plenty through their high school career so far, but they’re also twins, Similar in many ways: Talent, competitiveness, and appearance.
AMHERST, WI
WSAW

‘Women in Aviation Day’ at Downtown Wausau Airport

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - EAA Chapter 640′s inaugural Women In Aviation Day took place on Saturday at Wausau Downtown Airport. The event aimed to get more women involved in recreational and professional aviation. Children had the chance to participate in ‘Young Eagle Flights’ by going for airplane rides, while other aviation organizations gave information about their programs.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Culver’s, area officers team up for fundraising effort

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Area Culver’s restaurants will team up with local police departments for an annual fundraiser. Cops@Culver’s is part of the Lights of Christmas program. It uses proceeds gained through tips, donations and Culver’s providing a percentage of the sales to purchase gift cards for people officers come in contact with who are in need during the holiday season.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill

TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An 8-year-old boy is dead and a 41-year-old Merrill man is in custody after a crash on Hwy 17 in the Town of Merrill Saturday night. The crash happened near Sunrise Road just before 7:30 p.m. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and...
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

1 person dead in Lincoln County motorcycle crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County Saturday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a report of a crash on County Rd A in the Town of Bradley around 10:00 a.m. The crash involved four motorcycles. When crews arrived they found four people were injured. Investigators say two motorcycles were southbound and preparing to turn when two other southbound motorcycles collided with them.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Make a difference for school kids in Kronenwetter

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Students at Evergreen Elementary School in Kronnenwetter are saying goodbye to a friend this semester. A beloved crossing guard is retiring out of state. Now they’re looking for someone to fill that gap. “It’s kind of sad because I’ve seen him for the past five...
KRONENWETTER, WI
WSAW

Surprise engagement at GiGi’s Playhouse

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Family and friends gathered at GiGi’s Playhouse Saturday to witness a surprise engagement. Adam Darr and Brianna Schreffler both were both diagnosed with down syndrome when they were born. “When he was born we were told of all the things he could never do,” said...
WESTON, WI

