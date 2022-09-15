ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

freightwaves.com

Used cooking oil: The journey from fryers to fuel

Scientists have been experimenting with alternative fuel sources for vehicles for decades. While drivers likely won’t be using food scraps to fuel their trucks anytime soon like Doc in “Back to the Future,” used cooking oil is a proven low-emissions feedstock for biofuels. The oil used to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Ford, LG Energy supplier using lithium extraction with ‘minimal environmental impact’ to produce EV battery metals

Compass Mineral International, a leading supplier of essential minerals like salt and sulfate of potash (used in plant fertilizer), has been pivoting to focus on the “new gold” rush, lithium. The minerals company, which has deals to supply lithium for EV leaders like Ford and LG Energy, is doubling down by using a new extraction technology to obtain the mineral with minimal impact on the environment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
WYOMING STATE
knowtechie.com

The OKMO G2000 solar generator is a great alternative to fossil fuel energy

Countries across the globe are experiencing more blackouts due to struggling electrical grids. Homeowners, tenants, and business owners are looking for green-efficiency energy alternatives. There is no doubt that the current energy situation in Europe is looking dire for millions of people. The EU’s decision to cut off oil from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoweek.com

Hyundai's XCIENT Truck Will Help EPA Hydrogen Transport Project

Teaming up with a local California Air Quality District, Hyundai will build five hydrogen-electric big rigs to transport liquified hydrogen across California. Specifically, the trucks will serve as contractors for First Element Fuel, the largest hydrogen refueling operator in the US, before going into general commercial service. This project will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
globalspec.com

Electrification of process heating equipment for CO2 reduction

With today’s increased push for reduced CO2 emissions, including potential financial incentives, manufacturers are looking for ways to decrease generation of said emissions. One significant source of CO2 production is in process heating and steam generation, where fuel fired boilers and heating systems traditionally provide energy input. One might be tempted to write off gas-fired heating and boilers as simply being necessary to a process, however, there is now another alternative in the form of electric process heating and steam generation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Start-up plans solar manufacturing in disadvantaged communities

An ambitious startup, CHERP, seeks to launch a new ‘no hot spot’ panel, using non-profit micro solar module assembly facilities, to be distributed across disadvantaged communities. CHERP stands for Community Home Energy Revolution Project. In a presentation hosted by Seneca Solar, CHERP put forth their nationwide vision to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Jim Beam ramps up bourbon production in $400 million renewable energy push

Beam Suntory said Wednesday it is aiming to produce more Jim Beam bourbon while cutting back on its greenhouse-gas emissions. The company, which is owned by Japanese parent Suntory, said it would invest $400 million in renewable energy systems while boosting bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery. The process...
BOSTON, KY

