Candace (Candy) E. Gomez
Candace (Candy) E. Gomez, 76, of Sparta, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Bridge Path Morrow Home. A Celebration of Candy’s Life will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Club Oasis, Sparta. Memorials may be given to Hospice Touch-Tomah, 601 Straw Street, Tomah, WI 54660.
Gregory “Greg” D. Stockwell
Gregory “Greg” D. Stockwell, 65, of Elroy passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Serenity House, Tomah. According to his wishes no formal services will be held at this time. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Mildred Elizabeth Dinger
Mildred Elizabeth Dinger of Black River Falls, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the age of 97 Years 11 Months. According to her wishes a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Missing Jackson County Man Found Safe
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at about 9:46 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. responded to a report of a missing adult male in Adams Township, Jackson County, WI. It was. reported that an at-risk adult male had walked away from his residence earlier that morning. Members of the...
Pending Rail Strike Cancels Amtrak Routes in Wisconsin
(Undated) — A pending strike means Amtrak is canceling all long-distance train service. The company announced Tuesday it is shutting down all trips on its three long-distance routes – including the Empire Building that makes stops in Wisconsin. Service in Milwaukee, Columbus, Portage, the Dells, Tomah, and La Crosse is shut down effective today (Thursday). The strike doesn’t involve Amtrak workers, but its passenger trains share tracks with freight trains – and the tracks are owned by the freight railroads.
