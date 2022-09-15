(Undated) — A pending strike means Amtrak is canceling all long-distance train service. The company announced Tuesday it is shutting down all trips on its three long-distance routes – including the Empire Building that makes stops in Wisconsin. Service in Milwaukee, Columbus, Portage, the Dells, Tomah, and La Crosse is shut down effective today (Thursday). The strike doesn’t involve Amtrak workers, but its passenger trains share tracks with freight trains – and the tracks are owned by the freight railroads.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO