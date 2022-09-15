Read full article on original website
Candace (Candy) E. Gomez
Candace (Candy) E. Gomez, 76, of Sparta, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Bridge Path Morrow Home. A Celebration of Candy’s Life will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Club Oasis, Sparta. Memorials may be given to Hospice Touch-Tomah, 601 Straw Street, Tomah, WI 54660.
Margaret Ann Boisen
Margaret Ann Boisen, age 87, of Black River Falls, passed away on September 11,. She was born on August 6, 1935, five miles west of Beaver, Wisconsin, the. daughter of Anthony Victor Rebarchik and Clara Barbera Chucka. Margaret was the fourth of 11 children and the first girl. They lived...
Curtis “Curt” Brieske
Curtis “Curt” Brieske, 75, of Norwalk, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. A memorial. service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s the Baptist. Church in Wilton. Father John Ofori-Domah will officiate. A burial will follow in the church. cemetery...
Missing Jackson County Man Found Safe
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at about 9:46 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. responded to a report of a missing adult male in Adams Township, Jackson County, WI. It was. reported that an at-risk adult male had walked away from his residence earlier that morning. Members of the...
Pending Rail Strike Cancels Amtrak Routes in Wisconsin
(Undated) — A pending strike means Amtrak is canceling all long-distance train service. The company announced Tuesday it is shutting down all trips on its three long-distance routes – including the Empire Building that makes stops in Wisconsin. Service in Milwaukee, Columbus, Portage, the Dells, Tomah, and La Crosse is shut down effective today (Thursday). The strike doesn’t involve Amtrak workers, but its passenger trains share tracks with freight trains – and the tracks are owned by the freight railroads.
