Greater Zion presents IRONMAN Documentary
The Student Programming Board, Hospitality Guild and Greater Zion partnered to premiere the IRONMAN Documentary on Sept. 15 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the upper quad. Armed with popcorn and beverages provided by SPB, students were able to spread across the grass to watch the documentary that touches on one of the most difficult races in the world: the IRONMAN 70.3.
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
125 years of tradition: Homecoming 2022 might be the best one yet
The 125th year of Southern Utah University will include one of the most historic and largest homecoming celebrations in SUU history from Sept. 19-24. Monday begins with the Homecoming Kickoff Party on the Library Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alumni will be handing out free snow cones, and students are invited to drop by to learn about becoming a tradition keeper. They can also pick up their Homecoming tracker card, which incentivizes event attendance. After going to four events plus Inauguration and Forever Red, students can turn in the tracker Friday night for the chance to win scholarships or other prizes.
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
Trial set for southern Utah man accused of rape, promoting 'pure seed' lineage
KANAB — A five-day trial has been scheduled in southern Utah for a man who prosecutors say used religious beliefs — including promoting the idea of a pure race line — to psychologically and sexually abuse a woman for years. Ross Wesley LeBaron, 79, of Kanab, is...
Back-To-Back Crashes In St. George Due To Not Yielding
(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.
Police discover 7.3 lbs. of Fentanyl in St. George traffic stop
ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police say a traffic stop last weekend near the Utah-Arizona border resulted in a drug bust that saw authorities confiscate roughly 7.3 lbs. of Fentanyl. According to a posting on Facebook by St. George Police, that is roughly 30,000 Fentanyl pills. St. George...
DUI driver arrested in St. George auto-pedestrian crash tests 6 times above legal blood alcohol limit
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man was booked into the Washington Count jail Friday after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his SUV, fled the scene, then collided with two vehicles a few blocks away. Police were called to the area near 600...
‘Meth pipes, syringes, scales’: Utah couple arrested for drug distribution
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City couple was arrested after police found several drugs, paraphernalia, scales and a gun in the couple’s home. On August 30, 2022, agents with the Iron/Beaver/Garfield County Narcotics Task Force, along with Cedar City Police Officers served a search warrant at a Cedar City home suspected of illegal […]
Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reporting to the Iron County Jail Saturday to serve a six-day misdemeanor sentence was arrested on six felony charges after officials say they found illegal drugs during an intake strip search. Kathleen Heun, 35, faces new charges of:
