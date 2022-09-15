Read full article on original website
Medicare 2023: What agents, clients need to know
Health insurance agents who serve the senior market will soon begin their training for Medicare’s Annual Election Period (AEP). Elie Harriett, co-director, Medicare Services, with Classic Insurance & Financial Services Co., recently provided some of the information agents need to know to effectively serve their clients. Many of the...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Why Automated Care Coordination Matters
Traditional care coordination is broken. The breakdown is already evident on the frontlines of healthcare in ORs and emergency departments, and its financial impacts are increasingly bothersome to the C-suite as well. It is possible for health systems to address care coordination challenges to cut costs and ease burden on personnel, even in the midst of staffing shortages.
beckerspayer.com
The top-performing health plans of 2022, per NCQA
The National Committee for Quality Assurance has named the top-performing health plans of 2022 based on factors that include care quality, patient satisfaction and efforts to keep improving. The ratings were released Sept. 15 and are based on 2021 data from commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans that reported HEDIS...
KevinMD.com
The recent closing of Amazon Care shows the magnitude of the challenge in changing health care
Amazon recently announced plans to shut down Amazon Care, an in-home and virtual health care service. The reasons cited were attributed to a significant overlap of services with the One Medical chain of clinics, which Amazon purchased in July of this year for 3.9 billion, as well as Amazon Care not being a complete enough offering for large enterprise customers for which it was targeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: The State and Science of Value-Based Care
– Providers believe 96% of payment is now value-based in some capacity, and 58% believe their EHR vendor won’t be able to support the data strategies required to thrive under value-based care, according to a new study conducted by Morning Consult and Innovaccer. – The 37-page national research study...
MedCity News
Lab testing transparency will improve patient care and lower costs
The need for understandable and transparent pricing for medical services in the U.S. has increased in urgency with the continuing rise of out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Americans are delaying healthcare because they are unsure of the cost or they cannot afford it. A recent Willis Tower Watson (WTW) survey of 9,600 U.S. workers showed that 4 in 10 people deferred healthcare in the past year, with 28% delaying or canceling a medical procedure and 17% not filling a prescription.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Residents’ chronic conditions could push operators to integrate care, housing: study
WASHINGTON, DC — US senior living residents average more than a dozen chronic conditions each, and many residents use high-cost healthcare services, suggesting ways that operators can integrate care and housing to improve resident health and save money for the health system, according to a new analysis by NORC at the University of Chicago.
healthleadersmedia.com
Hospitals and Health Systems Struggling Through 'Most Financially Difficult' Year of Pandemic
"These realities translate into access to services being put in jeopardy and this deserves the immediate attention of policymakers," says Rick Pollack, President, and CEO of the American Hospital Association. — The mounting pressure on healthcare staff and resources is turning 2022 into one of the worst financial years for hospitals and health systems on record.
World Health Organization
Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels
Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels. The Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health, and Ageing launched new Implementation Guidance: Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels. The Implementation guide is a “living document” that has been developed from the rich implementation experience emerging from the 10 countries in the Network to Improve the Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, and from implementing and technical partners in support of that work. Since 2017, the Network has been working as a leaders learning hub exchanging ideas for implementation, acceleration and scale-up for quality MNH care. This Implementation Guide contains practical guidance for policymakers, programme managers, health practitioners and other actors working to establish and implement quality of care programmes for maternal, newborn and child health at national, district and facility levels. It is intended to help anyone, throughout the health system, who wants to take action to improve the Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.
