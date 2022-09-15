Read full article on original website
Related
leavenworthecho.com
The Leavenworth Echo
The Leavenworth City Council has approved a new contract for Pacific Security for 2017. The approved contract is not to exceed $50,103. City Administrator Joe Walinski said the contract is for two levels of service. One is parking enforcement, which is six, three-hour shifts per week. The six... City set...
leavenworthecho.com
Cashmere Museum Passes Available at Libraries
NCW Libraries is now offering family passes to the Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village for checkout. The museum passes can be reserved and checked out from the Cashmere, Leavenworth, Peshastin, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee libraries. They are available for a two-week checkout period and grant free entry to two adults and all children who accompany them.
leavenworthecho.com
2022 NCW College & Career Expos - Call for Exhibitors
North Central Washington - The Apple STEM Network and the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD), in partnership with Wenatchee Valley College, Big Bend Community College, Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement (FYRE), Okanogan County Economic Alliance, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, WorkSource and SkillSource, are proud to announce that the 2022 NCW College and Career Expos will be in person at three locations across the region:
Comments / 0