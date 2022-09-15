NCW Libraries is now offering family passes to the Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village for checkout. The museum passes can be reserved and checked out from the Cashmere, Leavenworth, Peshastin, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee libraries. They are available for a two-week checkout period and grant free entry to two adults and all children who accompany them.

CASHMERE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO