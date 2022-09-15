Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tip leads police arrest of Monroe County robbery suspect in Toledo, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio – Monroe County officials said Saturday that a man who robbed a credit union near the Ohio and Michigan border is in custody. According to officials, a 69-year-old man robbed a Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance and was given an undisclosed amount of money on Friday around 5:40 p.m.
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi in LaPorte County
A motorcyclist died after colliding with a semi-truck in LaPorte County…. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 4000 block of U.S. 20 when Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City struck the back of the semi which was pulling a flatbed trailer. The semi-driver told...
hometownnewsnow.com
Details of Walorski Accident Revealed
(Elkhart County, IN) - More light has been shed on the cause of the August 3 crash in Elkhart County that claimed the lives of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three others. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up the investigation of the accident. According to an eyewitness, police say...
62-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash On Oakville Waltz Road (Monroe County, MI)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that claimed an Adrian man’s life on Wednesday night. At 11:42 p.m., the accident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
43-Year-Old Benjamin Langenderfer Dead In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Michigan Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Tuesday. The crash happened near Reed Road in Liberty Township at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Police Chase Collison
(La Porte County, IN) - A woman possibly on methamphetamine was chased by police from Michigan into La Porte County. 42-year-old Terry Wiltfong is charged with resisting law enforcement. She could face additional charges. According to court documents, the Niles, Michigan, woman failed to stop for a Chikaming Township Police...
Family, friends honor life of 29-year-old man killed in unsolved shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — The victim of a July shooting in Toledo was honored at his former school on Saturday. Dominick Barnett’s family, along with former classmates and teachers, gathered outside the Toledo School for the Arts, to remember the life of the musician and father who made such a deep impression on so many of his peers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
Officials: Traffic crash-turned-pedestrian crash kills 35-year-old 'John Doe' in Oakland County
A two-vehicle crash in Southfield led to a pedestrian fatality after a 35-year-old driver got out of his car and was struck by an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash
LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
13abc.com
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo on Thursday. The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both entities are aiming to limit crime in specific Toledo neighborhoods.
13abc.com
TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
Detroit Police search for driver in hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition
Detroit Police said a driver in a light-colored Lexus struck a woman, 26, while she was walking on Stockton near Van Dyke. It happened on Friday, September 2, around 8:20 p.m.
Coy Road closure in Oregon to to reopen Sept. 30, Oct. 28
OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively. The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.
Adrian man dies in Monroe Co. crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — On Sept. 14 at approximately 11:42 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post responded to a single motorcycle injury crash on Oakville Waltz Rd. near Tuttle Hill Rd. in Monroe, MI. Upon arrival, troopers investigated the scene an determined that a Harley Davidson...
hometownstations.com
No one injured in Hancock County shooting incident, suspect fled
Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.
U.S. Postal worker held up by man with gun in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A U.S. postal worker was held up Wednesday morning by a man with a gun in north Toledo. According to a police report, the worker was delivering mail in the area of Mulberry and East Pearl streets about 10 a.m. when an unknown male approached her. The man, dressed in black, demanded the victim's "arrow key," she told police.
Comments / 0