ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Get to Know Lewis County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Harry Bhagwandin

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4Vay_0hwvwmC100
Harry Bhagwandin smiles while standing next to his Kawasaki Mule Tuesday morning in Onalaska.

After starting his timber farm near Onalaska decades ago, Harry Bhagwandin’s hope for the promise of his community is as bright as ever, neatly summarized on his cap that reads, “I love Lewis County.”

In that time, his mission has been turning good idea-makers into action-takers, and he has plenty to show for it, including the Onalaska Alliance and Onalaska’s salmon rearing program.

Now, he’s setting hopeful eyes on a new role: Lewis County District 3 Commissioner.

After the death of Commissioner Gary Stamper last September, the county Republican Precinct Committee Officers sent three nominees for the remaining commissioners to choose from.

Of those, Lee Grose — a Packwood resident who previously held the seat — was chosen to serve the final year of Stamper’s term.

In the November general election, voters across Lewis County will choose between Bhagwandin and Scott Brummer. Both candidates are filed as Republicans and neither has held public office before. The top vote-getter will take over for Grose immediately, rather than waiting to be sworn in the following January with most elected officials.

The district largely encompasses South and East Lewis County. Winlock proper is in Commission District 2 while south of state Route 505 mostly falls in district 3. In acreage, the district makes up well over half of the county.

Bhagwandin, 63, ran against Stamper in the primary election of 2014 and has previously said the two had a “pact” promising to support whichever candidate made the general.

“Fortunately it worked out good because we got Gary Stamper, which, I thought (he) was a great guy because of his ability to be with people and listen,” Bhagwandin said. “That’s the spirit we need in our electeds.”

After growing up in Indiana, Bhagwandin and his wife, Annie, came to the area in 1985 for an apprenticeship program with Burnt Ridge Nursery. In 1991, the duo purchased their 65-acre farm, where they raised four children. They now have one granddaughter.

“I wanted to do commercial orcharding organically, and I wanted to grow timber, fruit trees and garden,” he said. “I started with nurseries and I went to Corvallis thinking I was going to go to grad school, but they just laughed at me, like ‘Organic? Are you crazy? That’s so hippy.’ That was in ‘85. And funny that in 1990, Washington state became the first state with an organic certification program and guess who they called to be their first field inspector?”

Bhagwandin spent the next portion of his career with the state Department of Agriculture, traveling to farms across the state to dole out certifications.

While growing chestnuts, black walnuts, butternuts and more on his own property, he spent the rest of his career jumping between various jobs related to sustainable forestry, including teaching programs at Centralia College, working for the Department of Natural Resources and teaching in the Onalaska School District.

With the FFA teacher at the time, Bhagwandin helped establish the district’s award-winning salmon project raising 100,000 coho to be released as smolts.

“Two years later, they came back and they were huge,” he said. “It was amazing. I brought old loggers, good old boys that were gruff woodsmen in their 70s and 80s, they were in tears because they had not seen that kind of salmon here. It was just a cool community project that is still run today.”

In 2009, he helped establish a community service nonprofit, the Onalaska Alliance, host of the Apple Harvest Festival that can be accredited for various improvement projects in the area, including those at Carlisle Lake.

Bhagwandin said he also had a hand in creating Discover Lewis County, the county’s promotional tourism website.

With his sights set on commissioner, Bhagwandin says his campaign trail alongside Brummer has been mostly positive.

“We are friends. I knew Scott briefly with that Onalaska fish project. I’m pretty sure he supported me, he wasn’t someone I had to butt heads against,” he said, adding later, “He’s a good guy to work with.”

One major difference between them, he said, is Brummer has a more “antagonistic” approach to how he has said he wants to work with the state Legislature in a way Bhagwandin thinks might discourage important allyship. The other major difference, he said, is experience.

“It would take us too long to talk about all the stuff I’ve done in so many areas,” he said. “I don’t know all the answers, I at least have some ideas that start a conversation that we can keep going. The skill I have is in bringing people together.”

Bhagwandin’s priority issue in public office would be growth. He said the topic has various prongs affecting all parts of the county — such as keeping the county’s rural feel, creating more living wage jobs and helping the problem of homelessness — but especially in East Lewis County communities such as Packwood where growth and tourism need the support of infrastructure and affordable housing.

“We need more Mindys,” he said, referring to Lewis County’s Senior Long-Range Planner Mindy Brooks, who has spent the last year working with dozens of Packwood residents to create a Packwood subarea plan to guide growth over the next two decades.

“Those are some of the things the county can do, is have the vision, find the people and go after the resources,” he said, adding that housing is a “big and deep and complicated problem that is not black and white.”

Brummer came out on top during the five-candidate Aug. 2 primary election, with Bhagwandin coming in just over Toledo-area candidate Jodery (Jody) Goble. Since, all the runners besides Goble have endorsed Bhagwandin, which gives him hope of picking up the votes to come out on top in November.

Though Brummer seems to have the edge, Bhagwandin said he knows no matter the result of the election, he will continue working for positive change in his community, saying “I’m gonna work on Onalaska’s long-range planning and then keep growing trees, that’s my five-year plan.”

Lewis County commissioners make $90,886 per year, plus benefits.

For more on the candidates, visit the online voters’ guide at https://elections.lewiscountywa.gov/current-election/. To register to vote, head to https://elections.lewiscountywa.gov/voter-registration/ or call 360-740-1164 to find registration nearest you. The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

See more coverage on this race after a candidate forum planned for 5 p.m. at the Packwood Community Hall on Sept. 29 that is open to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Port of Chehalis Awarded $50,000 Grant by the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board

The Port of Chehalis has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) for its Dawson Road development project study. With the grant secured, the port intends to use the funds to develop plans for a multi-use commercial structure for both commercial and industrial uses on Dawson Road.
CHEHALIS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
City
Onalaska, WA
City
Packwood, WA
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
State
Indiana State
Onalaska, WA
Government
Chronicle

Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Legislature#Infrastructure#Get To Know#Politics Local#Election Local#The Onalaska Alliance#Republicans
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Chronicle

Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson

Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Blazers Outpace Grays Harbor at Home

In yet another win in the early season for the Centralia College women’s soccer team, the Blazers usurped Grays Harbor, 5-1, Wednesday night at Tiger Stadium in Centralia. Malan Flygare, Elsie Harris, Abigail Hansen, Mailaya Whetton and Kennedy Bodily all scored for the Trailblazers, giving them their second straight game with five goals from five different sources.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

'Night of Magic' Scheduled for Oct. 22 to Raise Funds For Lewis County Seniors

A “Night of Magic” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, to support the Lewis County Seniors and the nonprofit group’s activities. The event is scheduled to be held at The Loft in downtown Chehalis from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be “a professional magic show by well-known and beloved magician Jeff Evans, a catered dinner, silent auction and the well-known and beloved ‘dessert dash.’”
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
283
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy