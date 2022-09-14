Ribbon Cutting Set for New Centralia Barbershop, The Refined Man

The Refined Man owner Shawna Charboneau works with a customer in this courtesy photo.

A ribbon cutting will be held for the opening of The Refined Man in Centralia on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. The event will mark the opening of the barber shop’s second location after its Olympia branch.

Owner Shawna Charboneau will be present at the event, which will include snacks, beverages and a raffle giveaway.

According to the announcement from The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, “The Refined Man practices the lost art of men's grooming, featuring full service men’s grooming including hot lather, straight razor shave and hot towel service. Complimentary beverages come with every service, even for the kids too. Clients love that The Refined Man is kid-friendly as well.”

The Refined Man opened in Nashville, Tennessee in 2015 and moved to Olympia the following year.

According to client Jose Gonzalez, The Refined Man offers continuity of service, a military discount and a laid back atmosphere.

The Refined Man is located at 217 N. Tower Ave., in Centralia. To learn more go to www.therefinedman.club.