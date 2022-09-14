Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest Supporting Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund Set for Sept. 17

Dean Norton, right, competes in a cornhole tournament.

Dick’s Brewing Company and Northwest Sausage and Deli will host a Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The doors will open for Dick’s Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest at 1 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 2 p.m.

Entry into the tournament is $40 per team during pre-registration and $50 per team on the day of the event.

Those seeking to participate can pre-register by picking up a form at either the taproom or the deli. The tournament is for people ages 21 and over.

Proceeds will go to support the Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund. The tournament will be held at Dick’s Brewing Company at 3516 Galvin Road, Centralia.