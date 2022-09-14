ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napavine, WA

Longtime Resident Appointed to Vacant Napavine City Council Seat

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
 2 days ago
Ivan Wiediger, left, poses for a photo with Napavine Mayor Shawn O’Neill Tuesday night after being sworn in as a city councilor.

The Napavine City Council has appointed longtime resident Ivan Wiediger to serve out the last 16 months of former councilor Larry Stafford’s term.

Stafford was elected to a four-year term in 2019 and submitted his letter of resignation prior to the city council’s Aug. 23 meeting.

Wiediger was one of two applicants vying for the vacant seat.

“I’ve found the council does a great job as far as helping control the growth and sponsoring the community feeling that we keep here in the City of Napavine. That’s why people come here. I would like to assist with that. I would like to help that grow,” Wiediger said prior to the councilors’ vote on Tuesday.

The second applicant, Napavine resident and Mossyrock sixth grade teacher Scott Marshal, did not arrive at Monday’s meeting in time to give testimony before the councilors voted unanimously to appoint Wiediger.

Wiediger grew up in Napavine and graduated from Napavine High School in 1990. He left Napavine to serve in the military but returned at the end of his service.

He currently works in the transportation industry.

“This is where I grew up. I see the change all around us. I would like to be a part of that,” he said Tuesday.

