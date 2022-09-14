Chehalis City Council Roundup: September Declared National Preparedness Month; Subdivision Code Changes and Budget Amendments Discussed

FILE PHOTO — The Chehalis city council listens to a presentation at the May 22, 2022 meeting held at the Chehalis City Hall.

The Chehalis City Council made a proclamation at its regular meeting early Monday evening to declare September National Preparedness Month.

Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum said the proclamation was made to help the city better prepare for natural disasters that will allow for quicker and better responses.

“National Preparedness Month creates an opportunity for every resident of the community to prepare their homes, businesses and neighborhoods for any type of emergency. Investing in the preparedness of ourselves, our families, our businesses and communities can reduce fatalities and economic devastation in our cities,” Ketchum said.

He urges residents to use the month of September to create emergency plans and kits for the various types of natural disasters seen in Lewis County and to sign up for Lewis County emergency alerts. To sign up for the alerts visit https://lewiscountywa.gov/departments/emergency-management/lewis-county-alert/.

Following the proclamation, Chehalis Planning and Building Manager Tammy Baraconi talked the council through the first reading of new subdivision code changes.

“The reason we are looking to update the code is because it was missing some code, the language on how to process boundary line adjustments,” Baraconi said.

According to Baraconi there were also some redundancies and clarification was needed for how to process short-plats, subdivisions, boundary line adjustments and binding site plans. Multiple public hearings and workshops have been held as well as workshops with the council before getting the code to this point.

“We’re at the last step which is to request codification of the subdivision code,” Baraconi said.

While some council members did have questions, they agreed to meet later to discuss them and to come back with proper adjustments made for the ordinance’s second reading at the next meeting.

The draft subdivision code can be viewed here https://www.ci.chehalis.wa.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/building_and_planning/page/1048/subdivision_code_draft_8-5-2022.pdf.

A second amendment to Chehalis’ 2022 fiscal year budget was given a first reading as well by Chehalis Finance Director Chun Saul. The key changes include increases to revenue projections caused by changes in swimming pool admission fees and investments interest earnings.

According to Saul, additional appropriations are being made as well, as both supply and fuel costs have risen given inflation and have gone past original budget projections. Overall, the revenue increase being made is $878,380, with approximately $485,900 estimated to be coming from sales tax increase revenues.

Sales taxes received so far have exceeded the eight-month target amount by 8.7% so the proposed revenue amount change is that percentage.

Saul said the appropriations increase is $337,480, not just from supplies and fuel cost increases but additional various department budget items as well. The Parks Department and other facilities also had some unexpected repairs needed that weren’t originally budgeted for.

In the end Saul stated expenditures will increase by $467,960.

Both the budget changes and code changes will receive second readings at the next Chehalis City Council meeting on Sept. 26.