ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Chehalis City Council Roundup: September Declared National Preparedness Month; Subdivision Code Changes and Budget Amendments Discussed

By Owen Sexton / owen@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opLoJ_0hwvwYmj00
FILE PHOTO — The Chehalis city council listens to a presentation at the May 22, 2022 meeting held at the Chehalis City Hall.

The Chehalis City Council made a proclamation at its regular meeting early Monday evening to declare September National Preparedness Month.

Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum said the proclamation was made to help the city better prepare for natural disasters that will allow for quicker and better responses.

“National Preparedness Month creates an opportunity for every resident of the community to prepare their homes, businesses and neighborhoods for any type of emergency. Investing in the preparedness of ourselves, our families, our businesses and communities can reduce fatalities and economic devastation in our cities,” Ketchum said.

He urges residents to use the month of September to create emergency plans and kits for the various types of natural disasters seen in Lewis County and to sign up for Lewis County emergency alerts. To sign up for the alerts visit https://lewiscountywa.gov/departments/emergency-management/lewis-county-alert/.

Following the proclamation, Chehalis Planning and Building Manager Tammy Baraconi talked the council through the first reading of new subdivision code changes.

“The reason we are looking to update the code is because it was missing some code, the language on how to process boundary line adjustments,” Baraconi said.

According to Baraconi there were also some redundancies and clarification was needed for how to process short-plats, subdivisions, boundary line adjustments and binding site plans. Multiple public hearings and workshops have been held as well as workshops with the council before getting the code to this point.

“We’re at the last step which is to request codification of the subdivision code,” Baraconi said.

While some council members did have questions, they agreed to meet later to discuss them and to come back with proper adjustments made for the ordinance’s second reading at the next meeting.

The draft subdivision code can be viewed here https://www.ci.chehalis.wa.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/building_and_planning/page/1048/subdivision_code_draft_8-5-2022.pdf.

A second amendment to Chehalis’ 2022 fiscal year budget was given a first reading as well by Chehalis Finance Director Chun Saul. The key changes include increases to revenue projections caused by changes in swimming pool admission fees and investments interest earnings.

According to Saul, additional appropriations are being made as well, as both supply and fuel costs have risen given inflation and have gone past original budget projections. Overall, the revenue increase being made is $878,380, with approximately $485,900 estimated to be coming from sales tax increase revenues.

Sales taxes received so far have exceeded the eight-month target amount by 8.7% so the proposed revenue amount change is that percentage.

Saul said the appropriations increase is $337,480, not just from supplies and fuel cost increases but additional various department budget items as well. The Parks Department and other facilities also had some unexpected repairs needed that weren’t originally budgeted for.

In the end Saul stated expenditures will increase by $467,960.

Both the budget changes and code changes will receive second readings at the next Chehalis City Council meeting on Sept. 26.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Port of Chehalis Awarded $50,000 Grant by the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board

The Port of Chehalis has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) for its Dawson Road development project study. With the grant secured, the port intends to use the funds to develop plans for a multi-use commercial structure for both commercial and industrial uses on Dawson Road.
CHEHALIS, WA
gigharbornow.org

City Council again extends moratorium on new short-term rentals

The Gig Harbor City Council on Monday voted unanimously to extend a moratorium on new applications for short-term rentals in the city. The extension spans another six months. Residents on both sides of the issue provided extensive comments at Monday’s meeting. The issue has been a topic of conversation for more than a year.
GIG HARBOR, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chehalis, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Chehalis, WA
KXRO.com

South Bend proposes five names for school mascot after public input

The South Bend School District has brought five prospective new mascot names forward, and now it is time for the public to give their input. According to Superintendent Jon Tienhaara, the next phase of the mascot selection process for South Bend is now underway. The district collected input from community...
SOUTH BEND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Second Amendment#Sales Taxes#Subdivision#The Chehalis City Council#Chehalis Planning
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater deliberates church signage and use

Tumwater’s General Government Committee argued an amendment to the city’s municipal code, which will allow 15-feet signage for churches in residential zone districts during their meeting yesterday, September 14. Tumwater’s municipal code currently states that the height of any freestanding sign should not exceed six feet in residential...
TUMWATER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Chronicle

Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
PACIFIC, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
283
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy