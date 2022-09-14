ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Repairs to Salzer Valley Road From 2020 Rainfall Damage Continue

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zq4Wn_0hwvwW1H00
Lewis County

Lewis County Public Works, along with geotechnical engineers from Landau Associates, is making progress repairing the rain-caused cracking on Salzer Valley Road east of Centralia. The damage occurred during early 2020 storms.

“The most economical alternative for the repair is to excavate and construct shear ‘keyways’ roughly 28 feet deep on each side of the roadway,” said Public Works Senior Engineer Wes Anderson in a news release. “Next is to replace an existing culvert with a new 42-inch diameter concrete culvert for a drainage that runs under Salzer Valley Road and reconstruct the roadway to its pre-disaster condition.”

Currently, county road maintenance technicians Charles Caton and Loren Buckman are in the process of removing 10,000 cubic yards of material from the site using excavators.

Commuters can use Grimes Road or Little Hanaford Road as construction continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Flood Authority Warns Residents to Prepare for Above-Average Precipitation Over Next Three Months

The Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority held a meeting Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast map that shows chances for above-average rainfall in the Pacific Northwest over the next few months. David Curtis, warning systems technical consultant for WEST...
CHEHALIS, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Port of Chehalis Awarded $50,000 Grant by the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board

The Port of Chehalis has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) for its Dawson Road development project study. With the grant secured, the port intends to use the funds to develop plans for a multi-use commercial structure for both commercial and industrial uses on Dawson Road.
CHEHALIS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
City
Concrete, WA
Lewis County, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Centralia, WA
Government
City
Centralia, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Chehalis City Council Roundup: September Declared National Preparedness Month; Subdivision Code Changes and Budget Amendments Discussed

The Chehalis City Council made a proclamation at its regular meeting early Monday evening to declare September National Preparedness Month. Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum said the proclamation was made to help the city better prepare for natural disasters that will allow for quicker and better responses. “National Preparedness Month creates...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Blazers Outpace Grays Harbor at Home

In yet another win in the early season for the Centralia College women’s soccer team, the Blazers usurped Grays Harbor, 5-1, Wednesday night at Tiger Stadium in Centralia. Malan Flygare, Elsie Harris, Abigail Hansen, Mailaya Whetton and Kennedy Bodily all scored for the Trailblazers, giving them their second straight game with five goals from five different sources.
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Lewis County Public Works#Landau Associates#Public Works Senior#Next
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

'Night of Magic' Scheduled for Oct. 22 to Raise Funds For Lewis County Seniors

A “Night of Magic” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, to support the Lewis County Seniors and the nonprofit group’s activities. The event is scheduled to be held at The Loft in downtown Chehalis from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be “a professional magic show by well-known and beloved magician Jeff Evans, a catered dinner, silent auction and the well-known and beloved ‘dessert dash.’”
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
283
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy