Repairs to Salzer Valley Road From 2020 Rainfall Damage Continue

Lewis County

Lewis County Public Works, along with geotechnical engineers from Landau Associates, is making progress repairing the rain-caused cracking on Salzer Valley Road east of Centralia. The damage occurred during early 2020 storms.

“The most economical alternative for the repair is to excavate and construct shear ‘keyways’ roughly 28 feet deep on each side of the roadway,” said Public Works Senior Engineer Wes Anderson in a news release. “Next is to replace an existing culvert with a new 42-inch diameter concrete culvert for a drainage that runs under Salzer Valley Road and reconstruct the roadway to its pre-disaster condition.”

Currently, county road maintenance technicians Charles Caton and Loren Buckman are in the process of removing 10,000 cubic yards of material from the site using excavators.

Commuters can use Grimes Road or Little Hanaford Road as construction continues.