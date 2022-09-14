'Night of Magic' Scheduled for Oct. 22 to Raise Funds For Lewis County Seniors

Magician Jeff Evans is pictured in this photograph from his web site, https://simplymagic.org/.

A “Night of Magic” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, to support the Lewis County Seniors and the nonprofit group’s activities.

The event is scheduled to be held at The Loft in downtown Chehalis from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be “a professional magic show by well-known and beloved magician Jeff Evans, a catered dinner, silent auction and the well-known and beloved ‘dessert dash.’”

General admission tickets for non-reserved seating with dinner are $80 each, while VIP tickets will be sold for $700 and will come with a table reserved for a group. “Table magic” will be included for VIP tables.

Tickets can be purchased at LewisCountySeniors.org/NightOfMagic.

The Loft is located at 547 NW Pacific Ave. in Chehalis.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Lewis County Seniors organization.

For more information, contact Carol Brock, Lewis County Seniors Board President, at 360-748-0061 or Kate Beckett, event coordinator, at 360-623-6582.