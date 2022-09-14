ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

'Night of Magic' Scheduled for Oct. 22 to Raise Funds For Lewis County Seniors

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QKk8_0hwvwV8Y00
Magician Jeff Evans is pictured in this photograph from his web site, https://simplymagic.org/.

A “Night of Magic” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, to support the Lewis County Seniors and the nonprofit group’s activities.

The event is scheduled to be held at The Loft in downtown Chehalis from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be “a professional magic show by well-known and beloved magician Jeff Evans, a catered dinner, silent auction and the well-known and beloved ‘dessert dash.’”

General admission tickets for non-reserved seating with dinner are $80 each, while VIP tickets will be sold for $700 and will come with a table reserved for a group. “Table magic” will be included for VIP tables.

Tickets can be purchased at LewisCountySeniors.org/NightOfMagic.

The Loft is located at 547 NW Pacific Ave. in Chehalis.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Lewis County Seniors organization.

For more information, contact Carol Brock, Lewis County Seniors Board President, at 360-748-0061 or Kate Beckett, event coordinator, at 360-623-6582.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Society
Chehalis, WA
Society
City
Chehalis, WA
Lewis County, WA
Society
Chehalis, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
Lewis County, WA
Government
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Port of Chehalis Awarded $50,000 Grant by the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board

The Port of Chehalis has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) for its Dawson Road development project study. With the grant secured, the port intends to use the funds to develop plans for a multi-use commercial structure for both commercial and industrial uses on Dawson Road.
CHEHALIS, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Blazers Outpace Grays Harbor at Home

In yet another win in the early season for the Centralia College women’s soccer team, the Blazers usurped Grays Harbor, 5-1, Wednesday night at Tiger Stadium in Centralia. Malan Flygare, Elsie Harris, Abigail Hansen, Mailaya Whetton and Kennedy Bodily all scored for the Trailblazers, giving them their second straight game with five goals from five different sources.
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Show#Auction#Loft#Dessert#The Lewis County Seniors
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Chehalis City Council Roundup: September Declared National Preparedness Month; Subdivision Code Changes and Budget Amendments Discussed

The Chehalis City Council made a proclamation at its regular meeting early Monday evening to declare September National Preparedness Month. Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum said the proclamation was made to help the city better prepare for natural disasters that will allow for quicker and better responses. “National Preparedness Month creates...
CHEHALIS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Warriors Swept By La Center

The Rochester volleyball team had a tough time in its non-league matchup with 1A La Center, falling to the Wildcats in three sets 25-14, 25-8, 25-15. “They had a couple of big hitters we just couldn’t get a block up on, so we struggled a little bit defensively, and in serve receive as well,” head coach Bridget Morris said.
ROCHESTER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
283
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy