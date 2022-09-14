Lewis County Veterans Resource Fair Planned for the Centralia National Guard Armory

A member of the Washington National Guard walks down the steps of the Centralia Armory in 2019.

Lewis County veterans are invited to learn more about services available to them at an upcoming Lewis County resource fair.

The Veterans Stand Down fair is a resource event that will be held at the Centralia National Guard Armory, 309 Byrd St., in Centralia, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Lewis County Veterans Service Officer Heidi Palmer said in a news release that the event is open to all veterans in need of basic essential items. A complimentary lunch will be served.