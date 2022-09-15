ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal May Soon Be Under Investigation

Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard earlier this year marked the beginning of a long and arduous legal process that is still ongoing. Because of the vast number of subsidiaries, Microsoft would inherit if the deal went through, including "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft," and "Candy Crush," the acquisition is a big deal and has caused concerns about a potential monopoly in the gaming industry. The acquisition also has implications for Sony, as it is concerned that "Call of Duty" would be a console exclusive despite Microsoft's Phil Spencer previously stating that "Call of Duty" won't leave the PlayStation for the foreseeable future.
