Record-Courier
Douglas High celebrates homecoming
The Douglas High School homecoming parade Wednesday evening may have been short, but it was long on spirit. The parade was restarted in 2017 after the previous year’s Fall Festival was a success. The Douglas Tigers are scheduled to play the Galena Grizzlies on Friday night where the Fall...
2news.com
Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead to tour Wooster High with WCSD Superintendent Dr. Enfield
Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will join Washoe County School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield on a tour of Wooster High School in Reno on Monday, Sept. 19. Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead spent 25 years as an educator prior to taking office, most frequently as a teacher and principal in high schools.
2news.com
Dozens Against Potential Lease Of Paradise Park
The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit. The City is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.
2news.com
Douglas County Republican Heritage Day Barbeque
Many of Nevada's Republican candidates running in this years election were there to speak to voters. Besides a huge barbeque buffet of food, they also held a silent and live auction to help fundraise for their campaign season.
Sierra Sun
History: Floriston Paper Mill
In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
Record-Courier
Library book sale this weekend
The Friends of the Douglas County Library is hosting a giant used book sale this weekend at the CVIC Hall in Minden. The public hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, when all books are half price. There are thousands of...
Record-Courier
Visiting the Little Library in Winhaven
Carson Valley is full of surprises including great biking opportunities for both seniors and youngsters throughout lovely, well-tended neighborhoods. Tooling around by bike, Winhaven in Minden affords a great activity in relative safety from busy traffic. The scenery is great. There is colorful and interesting architecture amidst well-crafted gardens and lawns. The parks with ponds in the center of the neighborhood allow for respite on a nice bench while viewing gaggles of geese, squirrels running on lush grass and little rabbits munching on it. Lots of birds pause in the many trees from their southern flight paths before winter rings in.
Record-Courier
Douglas County legal - 27803
IN THE NINTH JUDICIL DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF NEVADA. NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY. Notice is hereby given that the Petitioner Jeff Frost has filed in this court a Petition for Issuance of Letters Testamentary for the Estate of James Edgar Frost, Deceased, and a hearing has been set for 10/11/2022, at 1:30 PM in Dept. No. I at the Ninth Judicial District Court located at 1625 8th Street, Minden, Nevada. All persons interested in the estate are notified to appear and show cause why the petition should not be granted. You do not need to appear unless you wish to object.
2news.com
1st Annual Oktoberfest at Schussboom Brewing Company on September 24
South Reno will get a true Oktoberfest experience on Saturday, September 24th at Schussboom Brewing Company, 12245 S. Virginia St., from 11:00 am – 10:00 pm. Schussboom will be serving up 6 traditional German style beers including a Northern German Pilsner, Bavarian Pilsner, Fest Bier, Alt Bier, Hefeweizen, and a Kolsch.
visitcarsoncity.com
Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet
Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
2news.com
City of Reno Offering 300 Discounted Trees to Customers
The City of Reno is providing 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree, a...
2news.com
Chewy Holds Grand Opening for New Reno Fulfillment Center
The company, Chewy held a grand opening for their new fulfillment center in Reno on Thursday. The fully automated facility is 800,000 square feet. It's located over on Virginia Street, near Lemmon Drive. The company plans to fill a total of 1,500 new jobs at the site once fully staffed.
Record-Courier
Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley
Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
Chewy opens 800,000-square-foot Reno fulfillment center, adding 1,500 jobs
Chewy new Reno fulfillment center is officially open for business. The pet retailer celebrated the grand opening of the new Chewy logistics facility Thursday at 8001 N. Virginia St. The Reno fulfillment center is the second Chewy facility in the region — and 13th overall, according to the company. Chewy opened its first fulfillment center in...
KOLO TV Reno
Battle, Axe & Tracks Music Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for the ultimate outdoor music experience in Reno. Tickets are now on sale for Battle, Axe & Tracks, which is set to take over Rancho San Rafael Regional Park on October 1 and 2, 2022. Organizers Ken Farley and Gina Lopez visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.
Nevada Appeal
Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act
They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
Prep football: Spanish Springs rolls past McQueen; Elko, Lowry and Virginia City all win
The smoke decimated the football schedule around Northern Nevada on Friday, but one game North 5A game was able to be played. And Spanish Springs made a statement in downing McQueen, 33-12, at home. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Daphne
Have you ever seen those bumper stickers that read, “my dog is smarter than your honor student?” Well, Daphne might just be. She is not only incredibly smart, but she is very willing to learn and picks up commands and tricks quickly … and she’s a puppy.
2news.com
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by...
