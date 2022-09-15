IN THE NINTH JUDICIL DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF NEVADA. NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY. Notice is hereby given that the Petitioner Jeff Frost has filed in this court a Petition for Issuance of Letters Testamentary for the Estate of James Edgar Frost, Deceased, and a hearing has been set for 10/11/2022, at 1:30 PM in Dept. No. I at the Ninth Judicial District Court located at 1625 8th Street, Minden, Nevada. All persons interested in the estate are notified to appear and show cause why the petition should not be granted. You do not need to appear unless you wish to object.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO