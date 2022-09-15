ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Direct democracy can force governments to better represent the people -- but it doesn't always work out

By Susan Stokes, Professor of Political Science, University of Chicago
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAjp0_0hwvkNK600
The Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has led to a push for citizens initiatives to enshrine abortion rights. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

In August 2022, a statewide referendum in Kansas saw citizens overwhelmingly reject a plan to insert anti-abortion language into the state’s constitution. It comes as a slew of similar votes on abortion rights are planned in the coming months – putting the issue directly to the people after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

But are referendums and citizens initiatives good for democracy? It may seem like an odd question to pose, especially at a time when many feel democracy is imperiled both in the U.S. and around the world .

As someone who researches democracy , I know the answer isn’t simple. It depends on the kind of initiative and the reason that it comes to be held.

First, some simple distinctions. Referendums and citizens initiatives are mechanisms of direct democracy – instances in which members of the public vote on issues that are commonly decided, in representative systems, by legislatures or governments. While with referendums it is typically the government that places questions on the ballot, with citizens initiatives – more common at the state level in the U.S. – the vote originates outside of government, usually through petition drives.

The Chicago Center on Democracy , which I lead at the University of Chicago, recently launched a website that tracks many of these direct democracy efforts over the past half-century.

Appealing to the masses or settling scores

That a majority of democracies retain some form of direct democracy is a testament to the legitimacy with which citizens’ voices are heard, even when, in fact, most decisions are made by our elected leaders. Often, national governments call referendums to bring important questions directly to its citizens.

But why would governments ever decide to turn a decision over to the people?

In some cases, they have no choice. Many countries, among them Australia , require that constitutional amendments be approved in popular referendums.

In other instances, such votes are optional. United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron, for example, was under no obligation to undertake a 2016 referendum on continued EU membership . Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos had plenty of legislative support that same year to ratify peace accords with a rebel group through an act of congress. But he turned the decision over to the people , instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WF3QP_0hwvkNK600
Pushing a Brexit referendum backfired on then-Prime Minister David Cameron. Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

One reason leaders voluntarily put important issues before voters is to solve disputes within their own political parties. The Brexit vote is a case in point. The U.K. Conservative Party was deeply divided over British membership in the EU, and – as Cameron later acknowledges in his memoirs – his position as head of the party, and thus as prime minister, was increasingly threatened.

In these instances, the government is in effect using the people as a referee to decide an internal dispute. It is a high-risk move, though. For Cameron, going to the country meant the end of his premiership. And six years on, the U.K. is still dealing with the fallout of that vote.

Sometimes leaders seek public support on issues about which they expect powerful opposition upon implementation. Colombia’s Santos expected resistance to the peace deal from opponents, including wealthy landed interests. He used the people as a kind of force field to protect the policy. But again, the strategy backfired. The Colombian accords were defeated, and have since faced powerful resistance when subsequent attempts were made to implement them through legislative approval.

But do these two high-profile instances illustrate fatal flaws in referendums, and direct democracy in general? Perhaps not.

Though plenty of disinformation circulated before both votes, the results probably fairly accurately reflected the people’s preferences. Moreover, they illustrate the perils to political leaders of placing issues of crucial importance before voters – they can’t be sure they will like the results.

And when their referendums fail, they may set back causes that these politicians care about. For example, Brazil held a referendum on gun control in 2005. It failed, and later pro-gun rights President Jair Bolsonaro used its failure to try to loosen restrictions on firearms, claiming that the failure of the referendum allowed him to do so.

Tool of demagogues

Sometimes the prime minister or president does prevail. A kind of referendum was used in Australia in 2017 to pressure the legislature into legalizing same-sex marriage . Conservative politicians were willing to hold a vote, with the same kind of “referee logic” as in Brexit – they were opposed to same-sex marriage, but preferred to go along with the public’s will, rather than continue to fight over this internally divisive issue.

In the end, the pro-marriage equality prime minister opted for a “postal survey” rather than a formal referendum. And the gamble worked for Australia’s leader – a very large majority expressed support of same-sex marriage and the prime minister got his way.

For every Colombia-style debacle, in which a leader holds an optional referendum but fails, one can point to governments putting matters to a popular vote to produce a force field, and winning. The approval of the public can make policy immune to – or at least undermine – later opposition. Such was the case of same-sex marriage in Ireland, passed by referendum in 2015. The following year, Ireland settled the issue of abortion access, overturning a ban by a two-thirds majority .

Referendums are not only used by democratic leaders but also by autocrats and demagogues. Russian President Vladimir Putin put a series of constitutional reforms before voters in 2020, including one that overturned Putin’s prior term limit in office.

Accusations of fraud and intimidation followed the vote. The process could hardly have been more at odds with direct democracy and the autonomous expression of the people’s will.

Getting policy to line up with people’s will

There are no national referendums in the U.S. But American voters have a great deal of experience with initiatives at the state level – and with statewide referendums, as well. These votes have the potential to force governments to abide by the people’s will in cases where legislators may be resisting popular policies.

Yet problems can arise with these exercises in direct democracy. Even though they are presumably citizens initiatives, the influence of political parties, special interests, lobbyists and big money can turn them into something quite different, as was the experience of California in the 1990s – which in turn undermined the public’s satisfaction in the initiative process.

But recently we have seen a spate of state initiatives that seem more promising – where majorities of citizens are demanding that their state legislatures bring policy more in line with public opinion. Florida voters approved ex-felon voting ; Arizona voters approved bigger budgets for public schools ; Missouri voters forced a reluctant legislature to expand Medicare in their state . All of these initiatives were backed with popular public support.

Most recently, Kansans said “no,” in referendum , to inserting pro-life language into their state´s constitution.

‘Let the people decide!’

The potential for mechanisms of direct democracy to improve citizen representation depends on the context in which they are held, including the manner in which they are placed on the ballot and the motives of those who placed them there.

At one extreme are autocrats like Putin who held votes that augment his power and the length of his term. At the other are citizens frustrated by legislators whose actions stray far from public opinion. In between are measures sponsored by governments that may want to insulate policies they care about with the help of the people’s backing, and parties that throw their hands up, in the context of internal divisions, and say, “Let the people decide.”

Susan Stokes does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 33

S Cross
4d ago

Known as mob rule. Potentially very dangerous depending on how naive, ignorant or manipulated the mob is.

Reply(1)
10
J.R. Parsons
4d ago

International Day for Democracy? What we are seeing now is International 18 Months of Democratic Dictatorship....

Reply(4)
7
SEPR
4d ago

Direct democracy squashes the minority. It becomes authoritarian. Be careful what you wish for. Strong subjugates the weak. Not freedom. Not caring about everyone.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
The Conversation U.S.

If you really want to be inclusive, stop using 'Latinx'

Most of the debates on the usage of “Latinx” – pronounced “la-teen-ex” – have taken place in the U.S. But the word has begun to spread into Spanish-speaking countries – where it hasn’t exactly been embraced. In July 2022, Argentina and Spain released public statements banning the use of Latinx, or any gender-neutral variant. Both governments reasoned that these new terms are violations of the rules of the Spanish language. Latinx is used as an individual identity for those who are gender-nonconforming, and it can also describe an entire population without using “Latinos,” which is currently the default in Spanish for...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: Abolishing the monarchy is an important step towards building a fairer society

Our public sphere is being stifled. Multiple arrests for the mildest of public protests against King Charles’s accession; wall-to-wall positive media coverage with barely a single republican viewpoint; parliament adjourned at a time of desperate worry for working-class families; major sporting events cancelled, and even kids’ football halted.It is clear that there are many people throughout the country mourning the Queen’s death. It is right that they are afforded opportunities to do so. But there is also a sizeable section of the population – including a large and growing number of young people – who do not believe in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
The Conversation U.S.

US is becoming a ‘developing country’ on global rankings that measure democracy, inequality

The United States may regard itself as a “leader of the free world,” but an index of development released in July 2022 places the country much farther down the list. In its global rankings, the United Nations Office of Sustainable Development dropped the U.S. to 41st worldwide, down from its previous ranking of 32nd. Under this methodology – an expansive model of 17 categories, or “goals,” many of them focused on the environment and equity – the U.S. ranks between Cuba and Bulgaria. Both are widely regarded as developing countries.
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Arizona's Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates

Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump’s resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and state attorney general sweep the GOP ticket. While each of the candidates made Trump’s false claims that he won the presidential contest a central part of their campaigns, it’s unclear whether that message will resonate among Arizona’s increasingly diverse registered voters in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Trump-endorsed Blake Masters beat his Republican challengers and...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
David Cameron
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
The Hill

Major evangelical organization says Christianity demands climate action

The National Association of Evangelicals (NEA) called climate action a Christian responsibility in a 50-page report this week, a call to action for a demographic far less likely than the general population to consider climate change a threat. The NAE’s report, “Loving the Least of These,” addresses the scientific evidence...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Representative Democracy#Direct Democracy#Legislature#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Getty Images#The University Of Chicago
The Conversation U.S.

Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide

A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

The slavery is coming from inside the UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations has determined that there are nearly 50 million people living in some form of slavery around the world. And you can bet that the organization will do absolutely nothing about it. The United Nations's International Labour Organization and International Organization for Migration found that there were about...
CHINA
The Hill

America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster

In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution

In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
FLORIDA STATE
Saurabh

The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy