California State

The Hill

These are the lawmakers who have led calls criticizing credit card giants for tracking gun purchases

Republican lawmakers are decrying credit card companies such as Visa, American Express and Mastercard for tracking gun purchases after the industry giants announced they would separately categorize firearm sales. Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, led calls last week demanding answers from the credit card...
CONGRESS & COURTS
