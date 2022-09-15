ATTENTION All Second-Year Students! As part of your second-year experience, you are required to complete a Career Advising 201 Lab before Oct. 14th. The purpose of Career Advising 201 is to help you prepare for career exploration and success. This lab will teach you more about the tools and resources offered by Career and Professional Development and how to plan for the next steps in your professional journey. The Career Advising 201 Lab can be found in your Canvas courses. You should have received an invitation to the course through your Stetson email.

DELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO