Second-Year Advising Labs Go Live Today!
ATTENTION All Second-Year Students! As part of your second-year experience, you are required to complete a Career Advising 201 Lab before Oct. 14th. The purpose of Career Advising 201 is to help you prepare for career exploration and success. This lab will teach you more about the tools and resources offered by Career and Professional Development and how to plan for the next steps in your professional journey. The Career Advising 201 Lab can be found in your Canvas courses. You should have received an invitation to the course through your Stetson email.
Reminder: All Things Are Delicately Interconnected: Lunch and Learn
The Brown Center invites you to a lunch and learn on Friday, Sept. 23 at noon, in Lee’s Garage. Please sign up below. Food and seats are limited. Sarah Cramer, PhD, MPH, is an Assistant Professor of Sustainable Food Systems in the Department of Environmental Science and Studies. She teaches courses on food studies, race/class/gender in the food system and school food.
Students, Patients Reap Benefits of Counseling Grant
A federal training grant awarded in fall 2021 is already helping interns and patients alike through the program’s focus on interdisciplinary care among underrepresented people. The Hatters Behavioral Health Coalition (HBHC) Program provides specialized training for counseling graduate students. Participants also receive a $10,000 stipend each for their one-year...
Gillespie Museum Memberships Now Available!
The Gillespie Museum invites all faculty, staff and students to become Museum members! Member benefits include:. Free admission to the Gillespie Museum (as always) Invitation to a special members-only program each semester. Weekly e-newsletter (during the school year) 10% discount in the gift shop. Free or reduced admission to more...
Gender Studies Flash Panel: Abortion as Healthcare
Join Gender Studies faculty for a flash panel on a constantly evolving topic of national and personal importance: abortion. The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Lee’s Garage in the CUB. Cultural credit is available. The discussion will be led...
Constitution Day – Sept. 19
“Constitution Day commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by thirty-nine brave men on Sept. 17, 1787, recognizing all who are born in the U.S. or by naturalization, have become citizens.” Learn more about Constitution Day at constitutionday.com. What can you do to honor Constitution Day? Register...
