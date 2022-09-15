Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
lasvegasmagazine.com
Stephen Pearcy is going to rock Las Vegas
They sold more than 20 million albums. They filled arenas. They performed thousands of concerts over the course of the last few decades. And they appeared in a GEICO commercial. Ratt, a pioneer of the early ’80s Sunset Strip rock scene, can officially say they’ve done it all, and founder, songwriter and lead singer Stephen Pearcy is just getting started.
knpr
Festivals and huge Strip shows mark music-packed weekend in Las Vegas
This is a big weekend for live music in Las Vegas. Besides the normal complement of concerts and residencies in town, there are two festivals happening. And then we have the likes of Alejandro Fernandez. Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules, Banda MS. Those performers are huge to Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking residents in Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Celebrating life,’ thousands of festival goers in downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 18 blocks of downtown Las Vegas are now transformed for the three-day Life is Beautiful festival, a mix of music, art, and food all into one. Kella Tyson traveled from Austen, Texas. This is her second year attending. “We loved it, we had such a...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Join the hit parade at the Pickleball Open in Las Vegas
Check out a different form of “ all the hits” this week as Plaza Hotel & Casino hosts the fifth annual Las Vegas Pickleball Open. More than 400 players in the rapidly growing sport are competing for a combined $60,000 in prizes, with pro, amateur, men’s, women’s and other matches. This year, the Plaza resurfaced its tournament-level courts near the pool area, which ought to make the game even more appealing for players. Plus, all of the matches are free for spectators to view.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knpr
Life is Beautiful returns to downtown Las Vegas, while local alt fest returns to Dive Bar
Some music festivals come and go, but Life is Beautiful is a bona fide Las Vegas fixture. It debuted in 2013, headlined by local rock giants The Killers. And it shot high: create a music festival rounded out by gourmet food, art and speakers. Attendees raved about the event’s unique...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas. According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Convention Center to host Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting on September 16, The Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con will be taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Hall South 1 for the first time since 2019. Costumes and cosplays are permitted and even encouraged, though all props must be checked by Amazing Comic Con staff and live […]
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
RELATED PEOPLE
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
963kklz.com
‘Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con’ Happening This Weekend
The “Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con” is happening this weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1. And since it is not being held in a casino this time, attendees are allowed to wear costumes, as long as they are in good taste. The organizers of the event would like to keep things classy. Props are also permitted, but security staff will make sure no props could cause patrons any harm.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Hit up these Las Vegas hot spots for great fun and drink
What’s new and happening this week in Las Vegas? Keep reading and we’ll hook you up. Downtown has a lot going on, and you should start at tequila and mezcal bar Lucky Day. Located in the hipster Fremont East District, the bar has a new collection of 14 signature cocktails that incorporate rare mezcals and small-batch tequilas into the recipes. Right across the street, stop into Cheapshot for its new late-night showings of funky and fun variety show Miss Behave’s Mavericks and stay after when the bar and lounge turns into an after-hours hot spot with various themed parties throughout the weekend, like Friday night party Bodywork that goes till 4 a.m., and Saturday night party Guilty Pleasures, where guests can make DJ requests and check out the gogo dancers until 3 a.m. One more stop downtown is at Circa Resort & Casino, where guests can imbibe a new custom blonde lager from local Able Baker Brewing Company. In honor of the iconic neon sign Vegas Vickie, which hangs prominently inside the casino, guests can try the specially made beer—this is an only-in-Vegas experience!
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Peter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a Forever Home Friday, and we're joined by Kelsey Pizzi with The Animal Foundation and a little friend!
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelawaits.com
Bright New Signs On Las Vegas Strip Honor Iconic Sin City Figure — Where You Can See Them
The south end of the Las Vegas Strip has the famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign to greet visitors to the world’s biggest adult playground. Now the north end of the Strip has its own welcoming attraction. The installation and official lighting of two 50-foot showgirls has been completed...
Boulder City Business gets creative to cash in on Life is Beautiful
Characters Unlimited, best known for creating the Zoltar fortune teller machine, created NFTs for distribution to the crowd at the annual Life is Beautiful music festival.
Twerking Into National Dance Day
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tomorrow is national dance day…A great excuse to twerk like nobody’s watching. Shawnta Jackson of Twerk N Tone is back on Las Vegas Now to get the party started.
news3lv.com
Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cdcgamingreports.com
Texas Station goes and takes with it a shining piece of a hurting Las Vegas neighborhood
As spectacular Las Vegas endings go, this past week’s demolition of the locals-friendly Texas Station was a fairly humdrum affair. No dynamite-packed implosions set to music, no nighttime pyrotechnics celebrating the end of an era. No big crowds choking on demolition dust and the ghosts of high rollers past.
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
Las Vegas Weekly
Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery
A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
963kklz.com
Spooky Halloween Pop-Up Bar Returns To Las Vegas
It isn’t even October yet. Heck, it isn’t even officially autumn yet, but party people are getting excited about the spooky Halloween pop-up bar that is returning to Las Vegas!. According to Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, the “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” Halloween pop-up is set to return to...
Comments / 1