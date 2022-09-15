ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

lasvegasmagazine.com

Stephen Pearcy is going to rock Las Vegas

They sold more than 20 million albums. They filled arenas. They performed thousands of concerts over the course of the last few decades. And they appeared in a GEICO commercial. Ratt, a pioneer of the early ’80s Sunset Strip rock scene, can officially say they’ve done it all, and founder, songwriter and lead singer Stephen Pearcy is just getting started.
knpr

Festivals and huge Strip shows mark music-packed weekend in Las Vegas

This is a big weekend for live music in Las Vegas. Besides the normal complement of concerts and residencies in town, there are two festivals happening. And then we have the likes of Alejandro Fernandez. Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules, Banda MS. Those performers are huge to Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking residents in Nevada.
lasvegasmagazine.com

Join the hit parade at the Pickleball Open in Las Vegas

Check out a different form of “ all the hits” this week as Plaza Hotel & Casino hosts the fifth annual Las Vegas Pickleball Open. More than 400 players in the rapidly growing sport are competing for a combined $60,000 in prizes, with pro, amateur, men’s, women’s and other matches. This year, the Plaza resurfaced its tournament-level courts near the pool area, which ought to make the game even more appealing for players. Plus, all of the matches are free for spectators to view.
Fox5 KVVU

‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas. According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
963kklz.com

‘Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con’ Happening This Weekend

The “Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con” is happening this weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1. And since it is not being held in a casino this time, attendees are allowed to wear costumes, as long as they are in good taste. The organizers of the event would like to keep things classy. Props are also permitted, but security staff will make sure no props could cause patrons any harm.
lasvegasmagazine.com

Hit up these Las Vegas hot spots for great fun and drink

What’s new and happening this week in Las Vegas? Keep reading and we’ll hook you up. Downtown has a lot going on, and you should start at tequila and mezcal bar Lucky Day. Located in the hipster Fremont East District, the bar has a new collection of 14 signature cocktails that incorporate rare mezcals and small-batch tequilas into the recipes. Right across the street, stop into Cheapshot for its new late-night showings of funky and fun variety show Miss Behave’s Mavericks and stay after when the bar and lounge turns into an after-hours hot spot with various themed parties throughout the weekend, like Friday night party Bodywork that goes till 4 a.m., and Saturday night party Guilty Pleasures, where guests can make DJ requests and check out the gogo dancers until 3 a.m. One more stop downtown is at Circa Resort & Casino, where guests can imbibe a new custom blonde lager from local Able Baker Brewing Company. In honor of the iconic neon sign Vegas Vickie, which hangs prominently inside the casino, guests can try the specially made beer—this is an only-in-Vegas experience!
news3lv.com

Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
themobmuseum.org

Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts

Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
Las Vegas Weekly

Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery

A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
963kklz.com

Spooky Halloween Pop-Up Bar Returns To Las Vegas

It isn’t even October yet. Heck, it isn’t even officially autumn yet, but party people are getting excited about the spooky Halloween pop-up bar that is returning to Las Vegas!. According to Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, the “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” Halloween pop-up is set to return to...
