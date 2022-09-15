Read full article on original website
Here’s How To Step Up Your Winter RV Camping In Wyoming
Cold weather camping is my favorite. If you're in a tent, it's not as comfortable as if you were in an RV. If you're thinking about heading out and seeing what Wyoming is like during the winter, there are a few things you should take into consideration. Make sure you...
Wyoming Ranked Better Than Over Half the Nation for Having the Best Teachers
Knowledge is power, which is why education should always be one of the most paramount commodities when it comes to the youth of Wyoming. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022's Best & Worst States for Teachers". The Cowboy State ranked better than over half of the country, ranking overall at the 22nd spot.
“Wyoming” A New Song With A Haunted Sound
In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
Yellowstone had Over 300,000 Fewer Visitors this August Versus 2021
According to a press release by Yellowstone National Park, it had 582,211 recreation visits in August 2022, a 37% decrease from the 921,844 recreational visits in August 2021, the most-visited August on record. This year's August was a 29% decrease from August 2019 when the park had 820,006 visitors. Part...
Good News! Wyoming Is Neither The Most Or Least Woke State
If you are ambivalent to or just hate "woke culture". Good news, the entire state of Wyoming kind of feels the same way. According to a study from Zippia, Wyoming is kind of a middle of the road, leaning toward least woke state. We ranked at number 37 in the country for most woke states, and if you're wondering, Colorado came in 4th. So, the cultural divide is about twice the size of the Continental Divide.
Cheney and Lofgren Propose New Law to Address Vote Counting Issues
On Monday, Wyoming representative Liz Cheney and Zoe Lofgren, representing the 19th district of California, introduced a bill to make a variety of changes to the counting of electoral votes. The bill, the Presidential Election Reform Act, would make numerous changes that the congresswoman hope will prevent future issues in...
Check Out Wyoming’s Munsick Family On The Opry
In November of last year, Ian Munsick had one of the coolest experience a country music artist could have. He had his first chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. When Ian made his Opry debut, the Opry captured the moment on a segment they call 'My...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
TWO Wyoming Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Today, the U.S. Secretary of Education recognized 297 schools for 2022, including TWO schools in Wyoming, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Wyoming schools named...
WATCH: Throwback Tour Shows What Wyoming Was Really Like In 1960
Try to imagine what Wyoming looked like in 1960. The video below will show you. This late 1960s color travelogue film about Wyoming is narrated by Jack Douglas as part of the "America!" television series. It takes the viewer from the east side of the state to the west. The...
What’s The Best Way To Pay Friends In Wyoming?
Helping a friend out is always good karma. Eventually you're going to need help doing something and if you help them, they'll remember that when you need help...most of the time. Some help friends just to be a good friend, some feel that if they help they need to be...
Wyoming Ranked as One of the Worst States for Vaccination Rates
A vast majority of Wyoming residents have been very outspoken when it comes to their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines. That's why it comes as no surprise that a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, ranked the Cowboy State near the bottom on their "2022’s States that Vaccinate the Most". As a matter of fact, out of all fifty states and the District of Columbia, Wyoming ranked 43rd overall.
WYODOT: Sign-Up For Winter Travel Authorization Program
The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYODOT) is reminding residents and travelers about the offerings under the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program (W-TAP) ahead of the 2022-2023 winter season. What is W-TAP?. Through W-TAP, drivers can apply to receive authorization to travel on sections of closed roadways when it is deemed safe...
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
Reba Stars In New Season Of Wyoming Author’s TV Show
Have you watched Big Sky? It's based on the work from Wyoming's own C.J. Box(The Highway Series). It's currently in its third season on ABC, and it's really looking to gear up this season. I mean, if you've watched the first two seasons, the show is pretty intense. The first season deals with a corrupt Montana State Trooper who has bad intentions for the stars of the show. The second season was pretty similar to the first but took some creepy turns.
What Room Do Wyomingites Look At First When Buying A New Home?
The conversation started harmlessly enough. I was looking at a 1.5 million dollar home for sale near the base of Casper Mountain and commented out loud to my co-host Drew how much I liked the mudroom. He rolled his eyes and said, "Forget the mudroom. What does the garage look...
Launch Event Held for New Wyoming Lottery Game Keno
On Thursday, the Wyoming Lottery Corporation held a launch event for their newest lottery game, Keno, which will officially launch on Sept. 18. Check out pictures from the launch party.
Check It Out: WyoLotto Is Introducing a New Game This Weekend
In just a few days, the Wyoming Lottery is introducing a brand new game called KENO. Coming up on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, WyoLotto is rolling out the red carpet for this new game which offers huge prices and multiple ways to win and play. According to the official WyoLotto...
Crockpot Weather In Wyoming, Here Is Drew’s Easy Chili Recipe
It may quite easily be my favorite time of year, Crockpot season. When the calendar flips to September many things start to happen. Football season is underway, the temperatures start to fall, hunting seasons begin and the crockpot comes out. I'm not one to share all the exciting things I...
