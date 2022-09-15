ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

“Wyoming” A New Song With A Haunted Sound

In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
104.7 KISS FM

Good News! Wyoming Is Neither The Most Or Least Woke State

If you are ambivalent to or just hate "woke culture". Good news, the entire state of Wyoming kind of feels the same way. According to a study from Zippia, Wyoming is kind of a middle of the road, leaning toward least woke state. We ranked at number 37 in the country for most woke states, and if you're wondering, Colorado came in 4th. So, the cultural divide is about twice the size of the Continental Divide.
104.7 KISS FM

TWO Wyoming Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Today, the U.S. Secretary of Education recognized 297 schools for 2022, including TWO schools in Wyoming, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Wyoming schools named...
104.7 KISS FM

What’s The Best Way To Pay Friends In Wyoming?

Helping a friend out is always good karma. Eventually you're going to need help doing something and if you help them, they'll remember that when you need help...most of the time. Some help friends just to be a good friend, some feel that if they help they need to be...
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Ranked as One of the Worst States for Vaccination Rates

A vast majority of Wyoming residents have been very outspoken when it comes to their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines. That's why it comes as no surprise that a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, ranked the Cowboy State near the bottom on their "2022’s States that Vaccinate the Most". As a matter of fact, out of all fifty states and the District of Columbia, Wyoming ranked 43rd overall.
104.7 KISS FM

WYODOT: Sign-Up For Winter Travel Authorization Program

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYODOT) is reminding residents and travelers about the offerings under the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program (W-TAP) ahead of the 2022-2023 winter season. What is W-TAP?. Through W-TAP, drivers can apply to receive authorization to travel on sections of closed roadways when it is deemed safe...
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share

The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
104.7 KISS FM

Reba Stars In New Season Of Wyoming Author’s TV Show

Have you watched Big Sky? It's based on the work from Wyoming's own C.J. Box(The Highway Series). It's currently in its third season on ABC, and it's really looking to gear up this season. I mean, if you've watched the first two seasons, the show is pretty intense. The first season deals with a corrupt Montana State Trooper who has bad intentions for the stars of the show. The second season was pretty similar to the first but took some creepy turns.
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

