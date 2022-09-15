ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
How to Style a Coffee Table

If you're not sure how to style a coffee table, we're here to help. There's certainly no reason to be daunted when tending to this part of your living room. We've assembled a handful of key rules to follow during the decorating process, all of which will come in handy no matter the size, shape, or color of your coffee table. Yours will be looking absolutely stunning in no time.
The Best Cable Management Options for Taming Unruly Cords

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Most electronic devices require wiring into some sort of power source, which can quickly create unsightly, tangled cords in your space. Cord organizing solutions, including cable-concealing boxes, wall-mounted wire covers, and pliable clips for small wires, ensure wires remain neat, tidy, and preferably out of sight.
