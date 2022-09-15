Read full article on original website
Related
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
The Legacy Of Black-Owned Businesses
Tradition, Lineage & Heritage Curate Legacy Among Black Businesses
thespruce.com
How to Style a Coffee Table
If you're not sure how to style a coffee table, we're here to help. There's certainly no reason to be daunted when tending to this part of your living room. We've assembled a handful of key rules to follow during the decorating process, all of which will come in handy no matter the size, shape, or color of your coffee table. Yours will be looking absolutely stunning in no time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thespruce.com
The Best Cable Management Options for Taming Unruly Cords
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Most electronic devices require wiring into some sort of power source, which can quickly create unsightly, tangled cords in your space. Cord organizing solutions, including cable-concealing boxes, wall-mounted wire covers, and pliable clips for small wires, ensure wires remain neat, tidy, and preferably out of sight.
The Day After 9/11, This Family-Owned Jam Company Lost All of Its Airline Business. But One Son's Strategic Rebrand Has Brought Lasting Success.
Noah Marshall-Rashid, co-owner of American Spoon, has grown the brand in the decades since 2001.
Comments / 0