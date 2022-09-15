Jameela Jamil Gave A Powerful Speech About Abortion Rights, And This Is So Important

Related
Chrissy Teigen Posted The Hate Comments She Recently Saw About Herself And They're Really Gross
"I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst, so if this makes you feel better, great."
Grimes Posted A Post–Plastic Surgery Picture, And Fans Are Convinced She Has Gotten "Elf Ears"
She said she wanted it, and it appears she finally did it.
People Are Sharing Subtle Signs Someone Isn't A Good Person And The Alarm Bells Are Going Off On Full-Blast
"I've learned that when someone is claiming to be really 'direct,' 'blunt,' or 'honest,' it is often a self-justification for being controlling and rude."
18 Jokes, Stunts, And Interview Moments That Late-Night Hosts Got Called Out For
Jimmy Kimmel recently faced backlash for lying on the stage during Quinta Bronson's acceptance speech at the Emmys. He later apologized, but it's not the first time a late-night host has been called out over awkward or controversial jokes.
RELATED PEOPLE
21 Screenshots Of Hilarious Internet Comments That Made Me Pee Myself (Figuratively...And, OK, Literally)
Anyone who advises you to "NEVER READ THE COMMENTS!" never read one from these people.
Parents Are Sharing Things They Secretly Hate About Having Kids, And It's Both Honest And Eye-Opening
"I hate how many of the cute baby milestones just make things harder as a parent. Cool, they can walk — now I can never sit down again."
18 Wannabe "Influencers" Acting Like Entitled A-Holes, And Honestly It's So Embarrassing
They really think people care about their follower count!
Trump Is Making Love to QAnon and We Should All Be Terrified
I didn’t think it was possible, but Donald Trump is more dangerous than ever.Last week, he warned America that if he’s indicted, we would face “problems... the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen.” For a man who already incited one violent riot over his defeat in the 2020 election, a veiled threat of violence (nice democracy there—if you can keep it!) cannot be dismissed as a mere toothless bluff.But it gets (arguably) worse: Trump has gone full QAnon.Last Tuesday, Trump reposted a picture of himself on his social media platform Truth Social wearing a Q pin with the words...
IN THIS ARTICLE
32 Internet Jokes From This Month So Far That Made Me Laugh Way Harder Than They Should Have
"Reservations are so embarrassing, Like 'Hi, I’m here for my spaghetti appointment.'"
People Are Sharing The Most Impactful Thing Their Therapist Ever Told Them, And I'm Writing Each And Every One Of These Down
"Death isn't the only thing you can grieve."
Camila Cabello Defended Her Role As A Judge On "The Voice" Despite Feeling "Impostor Syndrome Sometimes"
"These little tips and tricks... didn't just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe, my whole 10-year vibe."
UEFA・
BuzzFeed
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0