Jameela Jamil Gave A Powerful Speech About Abortion Rights, And This Is So Important

I didn’t think it was possible, but Donald Trump is more dangerous than ever.Last week, he warned America that if he’s indicted, we would face “problems... the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen.” For a man who already incited one violent riot over his defeat in the 2020 election, a veiled threat of violence (nice democracy there—if you can keep it!) cannot be dismissed as a mere toothless bluff.But it gets (arguably) worse: Trump has gone full QAnon.Last Tuesday, Trump reposted a picture of himself on his social media platform Truth Social wearing a Q pin with the words...

POTUS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO