Read full article on original website
Related
Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death, including her final days and the aftermath of her passing aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne. - September 7 - Her final public statement, as queen of Canada, is a message of condolence for victims of a fatal stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.
Here's How Prince George, Princess Charlotte Will Honor Queen Elizabeth At Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children will play a special role in their great-grandmother's funeral on Monday.
tvinsider.com
Great British Baking Show, Saluting Vince Gill, End of a ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Great Performances’ 50th Season, Naomi Watts Is a Scary Mommy
A new season of the beloved The Great British Baking Show begins on Netflix. A “CMT Giant” is honored when an all-star country-music lineup salutes Vince Gill. The CW’s reboot of Dynasty comes to an end. PBS’s Great Performances opens its 50th anniversary season with a contemporary ballet fantasia about Shakespeare featuring spoken-word poetry. Naomi Watts stars in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy thriller as a mummy of a mommy with secrets beneath her bandages.
Review: L.A. Opera reimagines a Donizetti heroine as victim of insurrectionist America
L.A. Opera opens its season with Donizetti's 'Lucia di Lammermoor' updated to white nationalist America by Australian director Simon Stone
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘Girl in Room 13’: Elisabeth Röhm on Directing Anne Heche’s Last Movie — ‘She Was a True Advocate’
One of Anne Heche‘s final performances is in Lifetime‘s Girl in Room 13. Premiering September 17, the TV movie is inspired by actual events, exploring the dark underworld of the $150-billion-dollar human trafficking industry in the United States. Heche stars as Janie and Larissa Dias stars as her...
tvinsider.com
Where Is the ‘Everwood’ Cast Now, 20 Years Later?
Long before he helped bring the Arrowverse to The CW, producer Greg Berlanti brought teen dramas to The WB as an executive producer of Dawson’s Creek and the creator of Jack & Bobby and Everwood. Debuting on September 16, 2002, Everwood introduced viewers to the Brown family — widower...
tvinsider.com
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’: What That Sword Moment Means for Theo & More
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4, “The Great Wave.”]. With a scope so large and characters so beloved, it’s easy to feel like every episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been major so far. But Episode 4, “The Great Wave,” propelled the Prime Video series forward for just about every character on its roster.
tvinsider.com
‘8 Simple Rules’ Turns 20: 10 Big Names Who Appeared on the Sitcom
After John Ritter left Three’s Company behind and Katey Sagal was no longer Married… With Children, but before Kaley Cuoco discovered The Big Bang Theory and David Spade learned the Rules of Engagement, those comedy TV stars aligned for ABC’s 8 Simple Rules. The sitcom, originally titled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latine Folks, Which Moments In TV And Movies Made You Feel Represented?
Those moments that low-key make your heart swell with pride are everything.
Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song “Deep Satin” Live For The First Time
If you are a lucky soul that gets to witness Zach Bryan performing an unreleased song at a show… just know I envy you. Zach Bryan laid it down the other week at his show in Franklin, Tennessee. I was scrolling YouTube today, and a video popped up from that night that I hadn’t seen. Sure enough, it’s an unreleased single called “Deep Satin.” And according to the original poster, it’s the first time this song was played live on […] The post Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song “Deep Satin” Live For The First Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Nick Cannon Welcomes His Ninth Child
Nick Cannon is soon to be a father of 10. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the Wild ‘N Out host announced the birth of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole. In a letter to his newborn shared on Instagram, Cannon wrote, “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities […] I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little...
tvinsider.com
‘The Real Love Boat’: Meet the Cast and Crew of CBS Dating Series (PHOTOS)
Will love be found on a cruise this fall? That’s the hope with CBS’ new The Real Love Boat (premiering October 5). CBS has announced three of the crew members as well as 12 singles joining hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell on a luxury Princess Cruises ship through the Mediterranean. Plus, you can watch the opening featuring the iconic theme song performed by the hosts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
’60 Minutes’ and a Tale of Two Presidents, ‘U.S. and the Holocaust’ from Ken Burns, Final ‘Dead’ Tale, Anne Heche’s Lifetime Movie
TV’s premier newsmagazine 60 Minutes opens its 55th season with Scott Pelley interviewing President Biden in the White House, and Lesley Stahl in Iran with its president Ebrahim Raisi. Documentary giants Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein reveal a historic failure of humanitarian policy in the three-part The U.S. and the Holocaust. AMC’s Tales of The Walking Dead anthology ends its run with a haunted-house story. Lifetime presents one of Anne Heche’s final roles as a mother trying to save her daughter from addiction and human trafficking.
tvinsider.com
‘East New York’: Caitlin Mehner, Darien Sills-Evans & C.S. Lee Join Police Drama
CBS‘ upcoming police drama East New York has added Caitlin Mehner (Dopesick), Darien Sills-Evans (Superior Donuts), and C.S. Lee (Dexter) to its cast in recurring roles. According to Deadline, Mehner will play Corinne Moynahan, the girlfriend of Detective Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin). She works in the restaurant industry, having experience both in front-of-the-house and the back, and is driven to become more independent. Corinne likes that Killian is protective but also gets annoyed when he becomes overbearing.
tvinsider.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Boss on Season 31 Format: ‘It’ll Be Like a Live Broadway Show’
Dance pros Mark Ballas, a two-time mirrorball champion, and Louis van Amstel aren’t the only two familiar faces returning to Dancing With the Stars for the show’s 31st season on Monday, September 12. Conrad Green, the show’s original executive producer, who helmed the show from its inception until Season 17 (in 2013), is back as showrunner. It’s an exciting time to be guiding the show. The dance competition reality series will be seen exclusively on Disney+. One of the biggest changes to the format is that there will be no commercials.
tvinsider.com
‘Constantine’ Reboot From J.J. Abrams Canceled at HBO Max
Bummer for all of us demonologist slash supernatural-exorcist slash J.J. Abrams fans — the reboot of Constantine has been axed by HBO Max. The original logline for the HBO Max series described the series as a darker reinvention of Constantine and “different from any previous project based on the character.” It was also rumored that Abrams had sought a person of color for the role of the violent and anti-social occult detective and it was set to take place in contemporary London.
tvinsider.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Was ‘Grateful’ NBC Killed ‘Cruel Intentions’ Spinoff Series
More than 20 years ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar played the rosary-carrying, cocaine-snorting Kathryn Merteuil in the teen drama Cruel Intentions. Now, the actress is opening up about the movie’s ill-fated reboot series on NBC, with Gellar stating that the network and concept were just “not a good fit.”
tvinsider.com
‘Floor Is Lava’ First Look: Everything Is Hotter in Season 3 (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s hot competition series Floor Is Lava is gearing up for its Season 3 return beginning Friday, September 30 and we have your exclusive first look. Things are boiling in the trailer for this latest chapter which sees the return of host Rutledge Wood as he oversees competitors through the complicated obstacle courses in which participants need to avoid the floor as if their lives depend on it. The stakes are high as competitors battle for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.
tvinsider.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Will Have ‘Triple Jeopardy’ Round, Plus See Mayim Bialik Promo (VIDEO)
Jeopardy! bosses have revealed some juicy details about the upcoming season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, including format changes, bigger prizes, and new celebrity competitors. There’s also a promo video, below, featuring host Mayim Bialik. And new celebrity contestants’ names have been revealed for the hour-long prime-time show. Perhaps the...
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: Underwhelmed by The Emmys
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Comments / 0