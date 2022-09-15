Read full article on original website
Where Is the ‘Everwood’ Cast Now, 20 Years Later?
Long before he helped bring the Arrowverse to The CW, producer Greg Berlanti brought teen dramas to The WB as an executive producer of Dawson’s Creek and the creator of Jack & Bobby and Everwood. Debuting on September 16, 2002, Everwood introduced viewers to the Brown family — widower...
‘Dynasty’ Reboot Wraps After 5 Seasons on The CW — Could Netflix Save It?
The series finale of the CW‘s Dynasty aired on Friday, September 16, with the reboot saying goodbye after five seasons. But is it really the end?. In an interview with Deadline following the series finale, showrunner Josh Reims reflected on Dynasty‘s popularity, thanks largely to Netflix, where the primetime soap has been streaming since its first season dropped in 2018. In fact, Dynasty has delivered impressive viewership on the streamer around the world, despite low ratings on its original network of The CW.
‘Manifest’: 3 Things to Know About Saved Show’s Fourth & Final Season
We thought the intricately plotted drama was grounded for good last year when NBC canceled it after three seasons. But when Netflix audiences got excited about the mystery of Montego Air Flight 828, which vanished for five and a half years only to return with passengers who hadn’t aged a day, the streamer brought back Manifest for a fourth and final round.
‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Cast Talks Expanding the Canon in Animated Series (VIDEO)
Everyone knows Transformers are alien robots — or are they? Animated series Transformers: Earthspark introduces siblings Twitch (voiced by Kathreen Khavari) and Thrash (Zeno Robinson), the first Transformers born on Earth, aka Terrans. “They’re new to everything around them, including the legacy bots who are part of the story,”...
‘Under Wraps 2’: First Look at Cast & New Mummies (PHOTOS)
How’s this for timing? Under Wraps 2 is coming out just a month before the 25th anniversary of the original movie (October 25)!. Alex Zamm (Under Wraps) is back to director the new film, which premieres on September 25 on Disney Channel and September 30 on Disney+, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at photos of the main cast, including new mummy characters.
Pat Sajak Teases Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After Season 40
Wheel of Fortune‘s long-serving host Pat Sajak has hinted that it might be time to hang up his game show suit after 40 seasons. The iconic game show is currently airing its milestone 40th season, but in a recent interview with ET Online, Sajak suggested that things may be coming to a close in the near future.
Great British Baking Show, Saluting Vince Gill, End of a ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Great Performances’ 50th Season, Naomi Watts Is a Scary Mommy
A new season of the beloved The Great British Baking Show begins on Netflix. A “CMT Giant” is honored when an all-star country-music lineup salutes Vince Gill. The CW’s reboot of Dynasty comes to an end. PBS’s Great Performances opens its 50th anniversary season with a contemporary ballet fantasia about Shakespeare featuring spoken-word poetry. Naomi Watts stars in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy thriller as a mummy of a mommy with secrets beneath her bandages.
‘Girl in Room 13’: Elisabeth Röhm on Directing Anne Heche’s Last Movie — ‘She Was a True Advocate’
One of Anne Heche‘s final performances is in Lifetime‘s Girl in Room 13. Premiering September 17, the TV movie is inspired by actual events, exploring the dark underworld of the $150-billion-dollar human trafficking industry in the United States. Heche stars as Janie and Larissa Dias stars as her...
See How ‘9-1-1’ Brought Season 6 Premiere Blimp Disaster to Life
It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s an emergency! Season 6 of the audacious first-responder drama opens in the unfriendly skies, with Firehouse 118 racing to stop a Hindenburg-level disaster at an L.A. stadium. “There’s something iconic about a blimp flying over a sporting event,”...
‘Confess Fletch’: How & Where to Watch Jon Hamm’s New Movie Now Streaming
In the market for a star-studded movie night? The new comedy Confess, Fletch is a perfect candidate with star Jon Hamm leading the romp. The film is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1976 novel of the same name and tells the story of Fletch (Hamm), who is a “roguishly charming endlessly troublesome” man. Things get wild when Fletch finds himself the prime suspect of a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection.
Demi Moore in Talks to Star in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Capote’s Women’
Demi Moore is in talks to return to the small screen in the cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud: Capote’s Women. According to Deadline, the actress would join a cast that so far includes Tom Hollander, who stars as Capote, as well as Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny. Though no official report of her character has been announced, IMBD has her listed as playing Ann Woodward, the American socialite, showgirl, model, and radio actress. Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes.
‘The Real Love Boat’: Meet the Cast and Crew of CBS Dating Series (PHOTOS)
Will love be found on a cruise this fall? That’s the hope with CBS’ new The Real Love Boat (premiering October 5). CBS has announced three of the crew members as well as 12 singles joining hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell on a luxury Princess Cruises ship through the Mediterranean. Plus, you can watch the opening featuring the iconic theme song performed by the hosts.
‘Love Is Blind’: Are Deepti & Kyle Together Post-‘After the Altar’?
On Love Is Blind Season 2, cast members Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams found “love” (or what they thought was love) while “dating” in the pods, but not with each other — and with disastrous results. Thankfully, they did come out of Love Is Blind with something far more valuable: a true friendship.
How Max Thieriot Is Juggling ‘SEAL Team’ & ‘Fire Country’
We’re getting double the Max Thieriot this fall on Paramount+ and CBS, with SEAL Team returning for its sixth season on Sunday, September 18 and Fire Country premiering on Friday, October 7. “It’s a juggle, but thankfully we started SEAL Team Season 6 before we started shooting Episode 2...
‘Constantine’ Reboot From J.J. Abrams Canceled at HBO Max
Bummer for all of us demonologist slash supernatural-exorcist slash J.J. Abrams fans — the reboot of Constantine has been axed by HBO Max. The original logline for the HBO Max series described the series as a darker reinvention of Constantine and “different from any previous project based on the character.” It was also rumored that Abrams had sought a person of color for the role of the violent and anti-social occult detective and it was set to take place in contemporary London.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Was ‘Grateful’ NBC Killed ‘Cruel Intentions’ Spinoff Series
More than 20 years ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar played the rosary-carrying, cocaine-snorting Kathryn Merteuil in the teen drama Cruel Intentions. Now, the actress is opening up about the movie’s ill-fated reboot series on NBC, with Gellar stating that the network and concept were just “not a good fit.”
‘She-Hulk’ Star Jameela Jamil Teases Titania’s ‘Relentless’ Ways, Promises More Fight
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Season 1, Episode 5, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”]. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) faced her biggest battle yet this season when she found herself fighting super influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) in court for control over the She-Hulk moniker in, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”
‘Floor Is Lava’ First Look: Everything Is Hotter in Season 3 (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s hot competition series Floor Is Lava is gearing up for its Season 3 return beginning Friday, September 30 and we have your exclusive first look. Things are boiling in the trailer for this latest chapter which sees the return of host Rutledge Wood as he oversees competitors through the complicated obstacle courses in which participants need to avoid the floor as if their lives depend on it. The stakes are high as competitors battle for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.
‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Addresses the New ‘Karate Kid’ Spinoff Movie
Sony Pictures has a new Karate Kid movie coming out in 2024, and now the co-creator of Netflix‘s hit Karate Kid spinoff series, Cobra Kai, is addressing the project and his involvement (or lack thereof). “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies...
’60 Minutes’ and a Tale of Two Presidents, ‘U.S. and the Holocaust’ from Ken Burns, Final ‘Dead’ Tale, Anne Heche’s Lifetime Movie
TV’s premier newsmagazine 60 Minutes opens its 55th season with Scott Pelley interviewing President Biden in the White House, and Lesley Stahl in Iran with its president Ebrahim Raisi. Documentary giants Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein reveal a historic failure of humanitarian policy in the three-part The U.S. and the Holocaust. AMC’s Tales of The Walking Dead anthology ends its run with a haunted-house story. Lifetime presents one of Anne Heche’s final roles as a mother trying to save her daughter from addiction and human trafficking.
