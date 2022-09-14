Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday
HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
Pennsylvania lawmakers need to listen to faith leaders and get guns out of the hands of children | PennLive Editorial
The Very Rev. Amy Welin, Dean of St. Stephens Episcopal Cathedral, spoke the unvarnished truth this week. She said the gun situation in Harrisburg has become intolerable, and it’s time for people of faith to pressure lawmakers to do something about it. The Rev. Welin stood with The Rt....
travelawaits.com
My 17 Favorite Experiences At Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival
Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival is a yearly event held during the first two weekends in October. There are so many fun things to do and see at this festival, from the delicious food to the amazing crafts and vendors. Last year, a relative invited me to attend the...
FOX43.com
Free eye exams for Harrisburg residents in need of assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association (POA), VSP Vision Eyes of Hope, and The Salvation Army provided eye care to the Harrisburg community Friday. Residents who make family income up to 200% of federal poverty guidelines and have no coverage for routine vision care were able to schedule an appointment.
York Hiring Fair hosted nearly 60 companies at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — Dozens of companies gathered in York County Thursday in search of new workers. In collaboration with sports radio WOYK, the York County Economic Alliance hosted a hiring fair that featured some of the area's most prominent employers. The event was hosted at PeoplesBank Park at 5...
local21news.com
"It's like a city dump:" Code violations leave Harrisburg apartment residents needing help
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Residents who live at the Residences at Governor Square in Harrisburg are asking for help to fix code violations and issues in their homes. Several units have even been condemned. The complex has racked up numerous code violations including not complying with condemnation orders,...
Construction underway for commercial cleaning service’s new headquarters
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new 22,000-square-foot building in Flightpath Sports Park for ECS, a commercial cleaning service. ECS is moving its headquarters from South White Oak Street in South Annville Township to Landings Drive in South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County. The new corporate support center is...
susquehannastyle.com
5 Candle Shops to Elevate Your Home's Aroma
Thegleefulcandle.com | 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA. Turn your love for candles into a new found hobby. At The Gleeful Candle, you can create your very own custom soy candles. The Gleeful Candle uses soy wax, derived from soybeans, to eliminate artificial and toxic by-products to benefit the environment and your health. Their candle making experience offers more than 30 scents to choose from. Whether it’s a self care treat to yourself or a quality activity with friends, check out their website to book your candle making reservation!
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]
Are you getting all the good fall vibes yet? As I was strolling around town (and online) the other day, I found four fall treats, all from local, independent shops. There is no better time to consume these goodies than the season when temperatures are dropping and trees are about to transform into a stunning color splash.
abc27.com
Barn owls released after being rehabilitated in Dauphin County
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a successful effort to save a threatened animal in Pennsylvania. Two barn owls were returned to upper Dauphin County and released back to a farm in Elizabethville. A fire destroyed a barn back in May and two baby barn owls survived, but their...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Just 6,000 new teachers were certified last year, down from about 20,000 a decade ago. Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates.
How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’
Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
abc27.com
LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate
(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
abc27.com
Harvest of the Arts returning to downtown Carlisle
CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts will be taking place next Saturday, September 24 in Downtown Carlisle. The festival will be presented by the Downtown Carlisle Association and sponsored by M&T Bank. It will have over 100 artists and crafters, as well as European sports cars, kids activities, and live entertainment.
FOX43.com
'Whimsical' mural from award-winning Camp Hill artist unveiled at McCormick Riverfront Library
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When Sara Haldeman Haly died in 1896, she donated the land that was her garden to build Dauphin County's first library, which is known today as the McCormick Riverfront Library in downtown Harrisburg. As part of the expansion and renovation of the library, a noted local...
WGAL
Ceasefire Block Party kicks off in York
YORK, Pa. — A part of West Street in the city is closed Sunday night for the second annual Ceasefire Block Party. The event kicked off at 8 a.m. Sunday, calling for an end to violence in and around the city of York. “We just want to let the...
abc27.com
Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
abc27.com
York holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new bike lane
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, the City of York, as well as the City of York Public Works Department, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new King Street Cycle Track at 1 p.m. on the first block of South Court Avenue and East King Street.
lebtown.com
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
