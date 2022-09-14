ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday

HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
BIRDSBORO, PA
Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Free eye exams for Harrisburg residents in need of assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association (POA), VSP Vision Eyes of Hope, and The Salvation Army provided eye care to the Harrisburg community Friday. Residents who make family income up to 200% of federal poverty guidelines and have no coverage for routine vision care were able to schedule an appointment.
HARRISBURG, PA
5 Candle Shops to Elevate Your Home's Aroma

Thegleefulcandle.com | 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA. Turn your love for candles into a new found hobby. At The Gleeful Candle, you can create your very own custom soy candles. The Gleeful Candle uses soy wax, derived from soybeans, to eliminate artificial and toxic by-products to benefit the environment and your health. Their candle making experience offers more than 30 scents to choose from. Whether it’s a self care treat to yourself or a quality activity with friends, check out their website to book your candle making reservation!
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts

Just 6,000 new teachers were certified last year, down from about 20,000 a decade ago. Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’

Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
HERSHEY, PA
LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate

(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
YORK COUNTY, PA
Harvest of the Arts returning to downtown Carlisle

CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts will be taking place next Saturday, September 24 in Downtown Carlisle. The festival will be presented by the Downtown Carlisle Association and sponsored by M&T Bank. It will have over 100 artists and crafters, as well as European sports cars, kids activities, and live entertainment.
CARLISLE, PA
Ceasefire Block Party kicks off in York

YORK, Pa. — A part of West Street in the city is closed Sunday night for the second annual Ceasefire Block Party. The event kicked off at 8 a.m. Sunday, calling for an end to violence in and around the city of York. “We just want to let the...
YORK, PA
Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
YORK, PA
York holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new bike lane

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, the City of York, as well as the City of York Public Works Department, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new King Street Cycle Track at 1 p.m. on the first block of South Court Avenue and East King Street.
YORK, PA
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

