ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

18 Top Romantic Getaways in New York State

It's nearly impossible not to find love in a state that has served as the backdrop for so many romantic films, spanning "Dirty Dancing" in the Catskills to the countless classics – think "Annie Hall," "When Harry Met Sally," "You've Got Mail" – set in New York City. In popular sitcom "The Office," Pam and Jim tie the knot beneath Niagara Falls, otherwise known as the "Honeymoon Capital of the World."
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
US News and World Report

Puerto Rico Faces Hurricane, Severe Floods, as Tropical Storm Fiona Nears

San Juan, Puerto Rico (Reuters) - Tropical storm Fiona gained strength on Saturday as it headed toward Puerto Rico, prompting the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to issue a hurricane warning and alerts for "life threatening floods and mudlsides" for the U.S. territory and watches for the U.S. Virgin Islands. One...
ENVIRONMENT
msn.com

Dream Deal: Save $1,800 on a 5-Star Wellness Resort in Mexico

Wellness travel is booming. Travelers are taking themselves to resorts that help them slow down, practice mindfulness, and reconnect with their bodies. From spa treatments to yoga and meditation to nourishing meal plans, the focus is on holistic well-being and healing that may be vital after the collective trauma the world has faced. I have been to multiple wellness resorts during the pandemic and these experiences have been incomparable to other travel experiences. For those who want to get introduced to this lifestyle softly, there is a retreat in Mexico’s Riviera Maya that can give you a taste without any extremes.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Minute Maid Park#Urban Park#City Park#Santa Claus#Travel Destinations#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#U S News
US News and World Report

Remnants of Typhoon Bring Floods to Alaska's Western Coast

(Reuters) - Remnants of the former typhoon Merbok flooded Alaska's western coast on Saturday, bringing high waves, with wind gusts up to 60 mph pushing rising sea waters inland and knocking some houses off foundations in Nome, as the storm crawled north through the Bering Sea, the National Weather Service.
ALASKA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 of the Best Louisiana Family Resorts

Louisiana is a must-see travel destination home to Mardi Gras celebrations, legendary gumbo and crawfish, and swinging jazz. The state’s cultural diversity is evident through its absence of an official state language, but this should come as no surprise: Louisiana has welcomed immigrants from France, Haiti, and Africa, giving it a multicultural history that few other states possess.
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Migrant Buses Dropped off by Texas Near VP Harris' Residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration's immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
US News and World Report

Florida, Texas Escalate Flights, Buses to Move Migrants

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Republican governors are escalating their partisan tactic of sending migrants to Democratic strongholds without advance warning, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, to taunt leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and stoke opposition to Biden administration border policies.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Popular European cruise line Viking is now operating river cruises in the US — see what it's like aboard the new ship that's selling out fast

You can soon go on your dream European river cruise vacation without taking an international flight. Popular European cruise line Viking has finally begun operations in the US with its new highly anticipated river cruise vessel, the Viking Mississippi. And you can probably guess where it'll be sailing: along the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
US News and World Report

Immigrants Land on Martha's Vineyard; Florida's DeSantis Takes Credit

(Reuters) - A group of immigrants landed on the wealthy Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, part of a campaign by Republican governors to shift the immigration burden to Democratic areas. Florida governor Ron DeSantis took credit for the arrival of two planes of immigrants, one spokeswoman told Fox...
FLORIDA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy