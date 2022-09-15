London’s markets sank into the red again and the pound tumbled as economic gloom descended on the City again ahead of central bank meetings next week.Expected rate rises and worries over a lengthy recession have kept up general pessimism which only grew after a weak opening in the US markets.The pound also plunged to below 1.14 dollars for the first time since 1985 after weak retail sales data in the UK for August although it recovered some ground later on Friday.The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.39 points, or 0.62%, at 7,236.68.The pound was down 0.48% against the dollar...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO