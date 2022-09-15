Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett Has $71 Billion Invested in These 4 Stocks
Warren Buffett Has $71 Billion Invested in These 4 Stocks

Warren Buffett buys high-quality companies and holds them through market crashes and corrections. Buffett likes financial sector stocks, including payment processors and banks. Bank of America, Moody's, U.S. Bancorp, and American Express make up 21% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

Microsoft is entrenched in several key technology markets. Air travel is recovering faster than expected following the pandemic-prompted plunge, rekindling the need for new passenger jets. This year's construction slowdown is taking a toll on Caterpillar, but the pullback is ultimately a cyclical buying opportunity.
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. For the week, the...
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September

Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SoFi, Nucor, Starbucks, CSX & more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Starbucks – Shares of Starbucks gained nearly 1% after the company boosted its long-term forecast and said it expects double-digit growth for revenue and earnings per share over the next three years. Palo Alto Networks – Cybersecurity company Palo...
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

Capitalizing on bear markets is a big reason for Buffett's success. Apple has become a surprising Buffett stock, and the conglomerate's biggest holding. The Berkshire chief continues to see value in the energy sector.
Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The wind behind the bear market summer rally was driven by a belief by many that the Federal Reserve was getting close to a pivot on rate policy. Breathless analysts looking at any tiny drop in the inflation data were sure it was a possibility. All that ended when Fed Chair Powell gave the pivot possibilities a knockout punch at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in late August. He basically said higher rates are coming for longer.
Goldman Sachs says U.S. firms will perform better than ‘recession-plagued European markets’
The U.S. stock market has had quite a year. Tech and retail stocks have taken big hits; investors hold their breath every time Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell takes the stage; and America might be headed for a recession, if it’s not in one already. But a glance eastward...
FedEx stock selloff would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports' price
The selloff in FedEx Corp.'s stock is enough, by itself, to push the Dow Jones Transportation Average down well more than the broader stock market. The package delivery company's stock plunged 20.0% in premarket trading following a 'staggering' profit and revenue warning, which puts it on track to suffer a record one-day selloff. The implied price decline would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports price, which by itself would represent a 1.9% decline from Thursday's closing price of 13,510.73. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slumped 242 points, or 0.8%, and futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.9%.
Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.
This superbull at JPMorgan who called the summer rally sees a soft landing ahead. Here’s his advice on stocks and oil.
A fifth-straight win was taken off the table after August CPI numbers surprised on the upside. And it looks like there’s nothing to sway the Fed from a 75-basis-point hike this month. Still, when it does look like CPI is peaking, our chart of the day below has some good news for investors.
Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further
London’s markets sank into the red again and the pound tumbled as economic gloom descended on the City again ahead of central bank meetings next week.Expected rate rises and worries over a lengthy recession have kept up general pessimism which only grew after a weak opening in the US markets.The pound also plunged to below 1.14 dollars for the first time since 1985 after weak retail sales data in the UK for August although it recovered some ground later on Friday.The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.39 points, or 0.62%, at 7,236.68.The pound was down 0.48% against the dollar...
Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks
With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's session, 574 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Alphabet GOOG was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Aditxt ADTX's stock traded down the lowest,...
Dow drops nearly 350 points on losses in Boeing, Salesforce Inc. stocks
Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Boeing and Salesforce Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Friday morning. The Dow was most recently trading 342 points, or 1.1%, lower, as shares of Boeing and Salesforce Inc. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Boeing's shares are off $6.94, or 4.6%, while those of Salesforce Inc. have dropped $4.38, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 75-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney Goldman Sachs and American Express A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
