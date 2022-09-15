Smoking remains a major risk factor for several types of cancer. While the association between lung cancer and smoking is generally accepted, the links to other cancers, including those impacting the blood, bladder, colon, kidney, liver, pancreas, and stomach, appear more elusive. Smoking affects cancer growth and development in multiple ways. Not only can the components in tobacco damage DNA and lead to uncontrolled cell growth, but the poisons in cigarette smoke also impair the immune response, preventing the body from stopping tumor growth. In addition to cancer, smoking also causes various other medical complications, such as heart and lung disease, diabetes, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO