Dental Care Linked to Better Heart Attack Outcomes

People who receive periodontal care may have shorter hospital stays following a heart attack. The corresponding study was published in The Journal of the American Dental Association. There are around 800, 000 myocardial infarctions- heart attacks- in the US every year. Studies show that those with periodontal disease have an...
Anti-Diarrhea Drug May Treat Main Symptoms of Autism

Loperamide, a common anti-diarrhea drug, may treat the social symptoms of autism. The corresponding study was published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects key aspects of behavior, communication, and learning. While it can be diagnosed at any age, it is considered a 'developmental disorder' as symptoms typically become apparent within the first two years of life. Multiple factors are thought to contribute to the condition, including genetics and environmental factors.
Adult ADHD Could Lead to Increased Chances of Cardiovascular Diseases

In a recent study published in World Psychiatry, an international team of researchers suggests that people with attention -deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have an increased chance of cardiovascular disease (CVD). This study helps expand our understanding of the link between individuals with mental disorders and risk for cardiovascular diseases, and was conducted by researchers from Sweden, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Smoking Cessation Impacted by the COVID Pandemic

Smoking remains a major risk factor for several types of cancer. While the association between lung cancer and smoking is generally accepted, the links to other cancers, including those impacting the blood, bladder, colon, kidney, liver, pancreas, and stomach, appear more elusive. Smoking affects cancer growth and development in multiple ways. Not only can the components in tobacco damage DNA and lead to uncontrolled cell growth, but the poisons in cigarette smoke also impair the immune response, preventing the body from stopping tumor growth. In addition to cancer, smoking also causes various other medical complications, such as heart and lung disease, diabetes, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
