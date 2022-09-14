Read full article on original website
Related
cstoredecisions.com
Abbey Karel Joins Bounteous as Vice President Business Development
Bounteous has brought on Abbey Karel as vice president of business development for convenience retailing, where she will be tasked with growing the company’s presence in the convenience store industry to evolve its client roster in the space. This new addition represents Bounteous’ investment into the c-store arena, which...
HipHopDX.com
Pharrell Launches Creative Company To Combat Societal Issues Facing Marginalized Communities
Pharrell Williams has announced the launch of a new creative advocacy agency called Mighty Dream. According to AdWeek, the agency, which was made in partnership with the marketing group Edelman, will exclusively foster ideas for products that strive to aid marginalized communities in America. The agency will then work with big brands to bring said ideas to life, and will also be comprised entirely of Black and Brown creatives.
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.”. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/. Retail AI has been pioneering the Japanese...
Key Takeaways From Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit
At Variety‘s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank, which took place in West Hollywood on Thursday, entertainment industry executives and visionaries came together to discuss the growth of technology and how it’s affecting TV, film, gaming, music, digital media and consumer brands. Leaders from brands such as Disney, Universal Television, Mattel, NBA, Twitch, Paramount, Taco Bell and many others took part in panels that highlighted the different ways in which new technology is being implemented in their fields of work. Read on below to see what the entertainment industry’s leading figures had to say about the evolving intersection of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public Speaking Tips
Avoid using corporate speak and focus on the audience to present your next pitch like a pro. As an entrepreneur, you’ve probably put a lot of time and effort into honing your idea, building a business plan, and working on an elevator pitch. When the time comes to approach investors, you’ve thought of every detail. The last piece of the puzzle is your delivery. Can you convey the excitement, passion, and energy you’ve put into this idea?
Comments / 0