Read full article on original website
Related
Ellsworth American
Thank you, Jared
I am writing as an educator who works at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. We have a small boarding program which is just now growing again post-COVID. This year we have enrolled three refugees, one from Afghanistan and two from the Ukraine. As an admissions goal, we started working on enrolling the student from Afghanistan over a year ago. At the time, the student was living in Kabul and was in a lot of danger after our military withdrew (he is of a minority sect). His older brother had emigrated to the U.S., had become a citizen and had served in the military.
Ellsworth American
A door to opportunity
I’ve been lobster fishing full-time out of Corea Harbor since I graduated from Sumner High School in 1996. With the uncertainty around the future of lobstering, I felt the need to diversify my business. So, four years ago, I decided to go and get my captain’s license, enabling me to take paying customers aboard my boat. This led to the start of Catch Your Dinner Lobster Boat Tours.
Ellsworth American
Jail concerns
As a person currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail, it is very concerning to me the way the requests and grievances are handled by the staff. I have had money missing from my inmate account on two separate occasions in the past two weeks. Everything has been fine for the past three months but now five dollars or more is coming up unaccounted for.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
Comments / 0