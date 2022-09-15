I am writing as an educator who works at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. We have a small boarding program which is just now growing again post-COVID. This year we have enrolled three refugees, one from Afghanistan and two from the Ukraine. As an admissions goal, we started working on enrolling the student from Afghanistan over a year ago. At the time, the student was living in Kabul and was in a lot of danger after our military withdrew (he is of a minority sect). His older brother had emigrated to the U.S., had become a citizen and had served in the military.

BLUE HILL, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO