Katherine K. Whitaker, 93, passed away Sept. 14, 2022, in Bangor. Kay was born in Hermon, Aug. 17, 1929, the daughter of Montford and Doris (Patten) Kimball. Kay was a graduate of Ellsworth High School, Class of 1947. In 1949, Kay married Warren Whitaker and began raising a family. She stayed at home with the children until they were old enough to go to school. She then found her career with the Ellsworth superintendent’s office as an administrative assistant.

LAMOINE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO