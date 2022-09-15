ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tucker Carlson segment may have inspired DeSantis move to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cIys_0hwutCVN00

A segment by Fox News host Tucker Carlson may have inspired Florida ’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Mr DeSantis sent around 50 migrants to the island off the coast of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The move may have been inspired by a segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight from late July.

Matthew Gertz of the watchdog Media Matters tweeted on Thursday that Republicans take these kinds of measures because they know that they will receive “near-total praise from right-wing media and elites” and “criticism from media and left-wing elites which has limited downside and creates more” praise from the right-wing.

He added that when Republicans “do depraved stuff it’s worth looking for the Fox host who suggested it”. Mr Gertz posted a clip of Carlson from 26 July in which he says the island’s residents “are begging for more diversity. Why not send migrants there, in huge numbers?”

Carlson also mentioned Aspen, Colorado, Brookline, Massachusetts, Georgetown in Washington, DC, Burlington, Vermont, Malibu, California, and Bozeman, Montana, according to Mr Gertz.

“Joe Biden took 70 per cent of the vote on that small Massachusetts island over the past four years, according to FEC data,” Mr Carlson said of Martha’s Vineyard.

He added that “92 per cent of all donations from its biggest town, Edgartown, Massachusetts, went to the Democratic Party”.

“So you probably imagine Edgartown is pretty diverse. I mean, the Obamas live on the island right now. In fact, we checked. At last count, Edgartown is 95.7 per cent white,” Carlson said. “What century is this? As of 2019, only three per cent of all people, all residents in Edgartown, were born outside of this country. So do the math. That’s 17 people total. That’s effectively zero diversity, which means zero strength.”

He claimed that island residents “are begging for more diversity”.

“Why not send migrants there in huge numbers? Let’s start with 300,000 and move up from there as the island gets stronger,” he said.

Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for Mr DeSantis, appeared to attempt to antagonize the opponents of the governor.

“Martha’s Vineyard residents should be thrilled about this. They vote for sanctuary cities, they get a sanctuary city of their own. And illegal aliens will increase the town’s diversity, which is strength. Right?” she tweeted on Wednesday night.

Dylan Fernandes, a Massachusetts State Representative, tweeted an image of the housing made available for the migrants.

“Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need,” he wrote on Wednesday evening. “We are a community that comes together to support immigrants.”

Comments / 18

Eric Miller
3d ago

If dementia Joe and Kamal Toe won’t secure the border, ship ALL these illegals right to their doorstep!! They won’t go to the border, bring the border to them!!!!!

Reply(2)
5
save our country from the liberals
3d ago

Good job Tucker. I think every liberal politician should get a bus load to their house.

Reply
4
Related
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
City
Georgetown, MA
City
Brookline, MA
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Georgetown, FL
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
City
Washington, MA
City
Burlington, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Vineyard#Begging#Politics State#Politics Governor#Fox News#Media Matters#Republicans
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights

More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

849K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy