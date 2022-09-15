It's an exciting time to be a PC hardware enthusiast. After a quiet 2022 so far, we're about to be inundated with product launches and upgrade options, including AMD's Ryzen 7000 series (opens in new tab), Nvidia's RTX 40 GPUs (opens in new tab)and of course, Intel's 13th Gen (opens in new tab) series of CPUs and motherboards.

COMPUTERS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO