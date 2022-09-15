Read full article on original website
Related
MSI teases its next-gen Z790 motherboards
It's an exciting time to be a PC hardware enthusiast. After a quiet 2022 so far, we're about to be inundated with product launches and upgrade options, including AMD's Ryzen 7000 series (opens in new tab), Nvidia's RTX 40 GPUs (opens in new tab)and of course, Intel's 13th Gen (opens in new tab) series of CPUs and motherboards.
Avicena demonstrates ultra-fast microLED-array based interconnects for chip-to-chip communications at ECOC 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Avicena, a privately held company in Mountain View, CA, is demonstrating its LightBundle TM multi-Tbps chip-to-chip interconnect technology at the European Conference for Optical Communications (ECOC) 2022 in Basel, Switzerland ( https://www.ecocexhibition.com/ ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0