ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

First meteorite spotted over Scotland in 100 years could be named after Queen

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQFoK_0hwusXlB00

A meteorite which was spotted over Scotland on Wednesday night could be named after Queen Elizabeth II.

The historic sighting is believed to be the first meteorite over Scotland in more than 100 years.

Experts said it may either be burning space debris or a meteorite, but it did not closely resemble either in the way it fragmented.

Meteorites are named after the location where they are found, so scientists are hoping it will be found in Queen Elizabeth Forest Park in the Scottish Highlands on Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Videos from the public showed a streak of light travelling through the sky for about 10 seconds.

Dr Áine O’Brien, a planetary scientist at the University of Glasgow and a member of the UK Fireball Alliance, said she missed seeing the meteorite herself as she was celebrating completing her PhD, but said citizen scientists and “wizard” specialists were combing through footage today.

Dr O’Brien said: “We’ve not seen a Scottish meteor in over 100 years. We have had texts saying ‘how amazing would it be if it was found in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park on Monday’.

“It was over Scotland, where she passed away. If we found it on Monday that would be perfect. It was a beautiful moment, the main thing about these things is the public looking up at the stars. It brings people together these celestial events.”

The mystery object may have landed in the Atlantic, south of the Hebrides, due to the trajectory – or on an island, or in the Irish Sea. The West Coast of Scotland is another possibility.

“We think it’s space debris or a meteor but not totally certain. If it’s space debris it will be a part of a spacecraft that’s burning up or a space rock or dust,” Dr O’Brien added.

“It’s most likely a meteor. It’s come at such a shallow angle which is what gives it a long streak. It went for about 10 seconds, people saw it from all over.”

Social media users speculated the fireball was a heavenly moment sent by the Queen.

One person said: “Seeing this beautiful meteor soar over her beloved Scotland, I can’t help but feel the Queen is up there looking down on us all.”

Another added: “Any chance Queen Elizabeth came back in that meteor?”

Dr O’Brien, originally from Newcastle, said: “The fact this has happened this week of all times just makes it extra special. It is a really important celestial moment, that’s happened in a really important week for the country.

“If it means that one child who saw it takes an interest in science, I would be happy.”

The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they had received almost 800 reports of a mysterious fireball on Wednesday evening.

The network said it was “investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris”, adding that most reports had come from Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Additional reporting from PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland

Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 10pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Meteorites#British Royal Family#Uk#Scottish#The University Of Glasgow
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

846K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy