First meteorite spotted over Scotland in 100 years could be named after Queen

A meteorite which was spotted over Scotland on Wednesday night could be named after Queen Elizabeth II.

The historic sighting is believed to be the first meteorite over Scotland in more than 100 years.

Experts said it may either be burning space debris or a meteorite, but it did not closely resemble either in the way it fragmented.

Meteorites are named after the location where they are found, so scientists are hoping it will be found in Queen Elizabeth Forest Park in the Scottish Highlands on Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Videos from the public showed a streak of light travelling through the sky for about 10 seconds.

Dr Áine O’Brien, a planetary scientist at the University of Glasgow and a member of the UK Fireball Alliance, said she missed seeing the meteorite herself as she was celebrating completing her PhD, but said citizen scientists and “wizard” specialists were combing through footage today.

Dr O’Brien said: “We’ve not seen a Scottish meteor in over 100 years. We have had texts saying ‘how amazing would it be if it was found in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park on Monday’.

“It was over Scotland, where she passed away. If we found it on Monday that would be perfect. It was a beautiful moment, the main thing about these things is the public looking up at the stars. It brings people together these celestial events.”

The mystery object may have landed in the Atlantic, south of the Hebrides, due to the trajectory – or on an island, or in the Irish Sea. The West Coast of Scotland is another possibility.

“We think it’s space debris or a meteor but not totally certain. If it’s space debris it will be a part of a spacecraft that’s burning up or a space rock or dust,” Dr O’Brien added.

“It’s most likely a meteor. It’s come at such a shallow angle which is what gives it a long streak. It went for about 10 seconds, people saw it from all over.”

Social media users speculated the fireball was a heavenly moment sent by the Queen.

One person said: “Seeing this beautiful meteor soar over her beloved Scotland, I can’t help but feel the Queen is up there looking down on us all.”

Another added: “Any chance Queen Elizabeth came back in that meteor?”

Dr O’Brien, originally from Newcastle, said: “The fact this has happened this week of all times just makes it extra special. It is a really important celestial moment, that’s happened in a really important week for the country.

“If it means that one child who saw it takes an interest in science, I would be happy.”

The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they had received almost 800 reports of a mysterious fireball on Wednesday evening.

The network said it was “investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris”, adding that most reports had come from Scotland and Northern Ireland.

