Multiple people injured during Pennsylvania bomb squad training exercise

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 4 days ago

Multiple people have been injured during a Pennsylvania bomb squad training exercise at a prison facility.

Officials say that three law enforcement officers were hurt in an explosion during the exercise at a Montgomery County prison on Thursday morning.

The FBI says that a member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a Pennsylvania State Trooper, and an FBI agent were hurt in the blast.

The injured were transported to hospitals but their conditions have not been made public.

“Staff from the Montgomery County Bomb Squad were installing an explosive device for a later class when it prematurely exploded,” a prison spokesperson said in a statement.

At least two fire trucks responded to a field near SCI - Phoenix in Skippack Township, shortly after 10am.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are both investigating the incident, with the FBI tweeting that a training device had unexpectedly detonated.

“This morning, FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, wounding bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia,” the FBI tweeted.

Investigators have not given any more details on the nature of the explosion.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman facing DUI charges after driving erratically with child in car

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who has helped hundreds of people in the recovery community is facing serious charges of DUI and child endangerment. Chartiers Township police arrested Michelle Africa Wednesday evening. According to the criminal complaint, they received several 911 calls about a woman driving erratically, who had hit a mailbox and kept going. One of the calls said it appeared like a young girl was trying to get out of the car.
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say

An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing teen

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
